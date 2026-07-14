ETV Bharat / bharat

Assault On Advocate: SC Directs Delhi Police To Submit Status Report

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Delhi Police to submit a status report in connection with the alleged assault on an advocate in the national capital.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also directed that there be no threat to the life and liberty of the advocate, Pankaj Sharma.

"Let a status report about the investigation and status of the second complaint made by the victim be also filed by a police officer not below the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police," the bench said.

Mentioning the matter, senior advocate Vikas Singh said Sharma, who is a member of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), was beaten up by assailants in his house on July 11 and got eight stitches on his head.

Sharma lodged an FIR pertaining to house trespass and hurt with the police but the next day the assailants returned and and threatened him, Singh said, adding if this can happen with a Supreme Court lawyer, how will common citizens be safe in the country.