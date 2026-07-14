Assault On Advocate: SC Directs Delhi Police To Submit Status Report
Pankaj Sharma, a member of the SCBA, was beaten up by assailants in his house on July 11 and got eight stitches on his head.
By PTI
Published : July 14, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Delhi Police to submit a status report in connection with the alleged assault on an advocate in the national capital.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also directed that there be no threat to the life and liberty of the advocate, Pankaj Sharma.
"Let a status report about the investigation and status of the second complaint made by the victim be also filed by a police officer not below the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police," the bench said.
Mentioning the matter, senior advocate Vikas Singh said Sharma, who is a member of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), was beaten up by assailants in his house on July 11 and got eight stitches on his head.
Sharma lodged an FIR pertaining to house trespass and hurt with the police but the next day the assailants returned and and threatened him, Singh said, adding if this can happen with a Supreme Court lawyer, how will common citizens be safe in the country.
"The petitioner is filing the instant writ petition as despite him having being brutally attacked on July 11, 2026, resulting in grievous injuries on his head necessitating as many as eight stitches on his head," the writ petition by Sharma submitted.
"The Delhi Police under the influence of the accused, who is close to a local politician, is neither taking suitable action against the culprits nor providing security to the petitioner, though the accused again tried to assault the petitioner and his family members on July 12," the plea stated.
The SCBA had urged the immediate constitution of a high-level probe, transfer of the investigation to an appropriate agency, protection for Sharma and his family, and strict action against those responsible.
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