Assam Writing New Chapter Of Peace And Development; Congress Betrayed Bodoland For Years: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched projects worth Rs 4,570 crore in Kokrajhar and accused Congress of neglecting Bodoland and compromising national security.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
Guwahati/Kokrajhar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Guwahati on Friday on a two-day visit to Assam and virtually launched development projects worth over Rs 4,570 crore in Kokrajhar district.
The PM landed at Guwahati airport earlier in the day, where he was received by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
However, due to adverse weather conditions, Modi could not travel to Kokrajhar to attend the scheduled programme. Instead, he virtually inaugurated the projects from Koinadhara in Guwahati.
Modi, while 'virtually' addressing the rally, said the BJP’s “double-engine government” at the Centre and in the state is committed to preserving Assam’s heritage while accelerating development.
“Our double-engine government is working to protect Assam’s heritage and ensure rapid development across the state,” he said.
Projects Worth Rs 4,570 Crore Launched
Addressing the rally, Modi said that Assam is writing a new chapter of peace and development. He said, “When you rejected the Congress both at the national level and in Assam, you gave the BJP-NDA a chance, and we sincerely began working to change the situation here.”
Highlighting the development push in the state, the PM said, “Today, Assam has received a new momentum of development. Projects worth more than Rs 4,570 crore have been inaugurated and their foundation stones laid for the development of this region.”
He said that more than Rs 1,100 crore will be spent on road development in the Bodoland area, adding, “Six important road projects in the Bodoland region have begun today. These projects will strengthen connectivity and make travel easier for people.”
Focus On Connectivity And Infrastructure
The PM said the Assam Mala Phase 3 initiative will further strengthen road connectivity across the state and improve links between national highways and rural roads. He also flagged off the Kamakhya-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express and the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Express, saying improved rail connectivity will boost travel, trade and tourism.
Modi said, “The railway workshop coming up here will help develop this region into an important logistics hub.” He added that Kokrajhar is expected to emerge as a key centre of trade and development in the coming years.
“In the coming years, Kokrajhar will become an important centre for trade and development,” he said.
Attack On The Congress
Criticising the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the party had neglected the Bodoland region for years and failed to fulfil promises made to the people. Modi said, “The Congress has been a shop of false promises. Our government is working to fulfil every promise made to the people.”
He said the region had suffered years of neglect under previous governments.
“For years, Bodoland witnessed betrayal by the Congress, while our government has worked to ensure lasting peace and development,” he said and also accused the national party of compromising national security.
“Congress endangered national security by handing over the land of indigenous people to infiltrators,” Modi said.
Urging voters to send a strong political message in the upcoming elections, he said, “In the coming elections, punish the Congress and give a clear message that there is no place for infiltrators.”
