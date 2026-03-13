ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam Writing New Chapter Of Peace And Development; Congress Betrayed Bodoland For Years: PM Modi

Guwahati/Kokrajhar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Guwahati on Friday on a two-day visit to Assam and virtually launched development projects worth over Rs 4,570 crore in Kokrajhar district.

The PM landed at Guwahati airport earlier in the day, where he was received by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

However, due to adverse weather conditions, Modi could not travel to Kokrajhar to attend the scheduled programme. Instead, he virtually inaugurated the projects from Koinadhara in Guwahati.

Modi, while 'virtually' addressing the rally, said the BJP’s “double-engine government” at the Centre and in the state is committed to preserving Assam’s heritage while accelerating development.

“Our double-engine government is working to protect Assam’s heritage and ensure rapid development across the state,” he said.

Projects Worth Rs 4,570 Crore Launched

Addressing the rally, Modi said that Assam is writing a new chapter of peace and development. He said, “When you rejected the Congress both at the national level and in Assam, you gave the BJP-NDA a chance, and we sincerely began working to change the situation here.”

Highlighting the development push in the state, the PM said, “Today, Assam has received a new momentum of development. Projects worth more than Rs 4,570 crore have been inaugurated and their foundation stones laid for the development of this region.”

He said that more than Rs 1,100 crore will be spent on road development in the Bodoland area, adding, “Six important road projects in the Bodoland region have begun today. These projects will strengthen connectivity and make travel easier for people.”

Focus On Connectivity And Infrastructure