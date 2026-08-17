Assam Tells SC Zubeen Garg Trial Moving Daily; Key Witnesses Next
The top court deferred the hearing on the bail plea of his event manager in the matter until October.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 17, 2026 at 9:23 PM IST|
Updated : August 17, 2026 at 10:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Assam to diligently proceed with the trial against Northeast Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, an accused in the case concerning the drowning death of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.
A bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan heard a bail plea filed by Mahanta. The bench deferred the hearing on the bail plea of his event manager in the matter until October and asked the prosecution to be diligent in prosecuting the case.
“We want to see how the trial proceeds. This order will put pressure on them to move ahead with the matter,” observed the bench. Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing Mahanta, argued that Mahanta was not present at the spot where Garg died.
Mahanta, who has been named as an accused, organised the event for which Garg was in Singapore, where he allegedly drowned last year. He moved the Supreme Court after the Gauhati High Court denied him bail on May 29.
Assam Advocate General Devajit Saikia contended that the trial is proceeding on a day-to-day basis and crucial witnesses are being examined in the next few weeks. The bench was informed that it was a case of drowning and pointed out that of 394 witnesses, only 94 have been examined.
Dave argued that eyewitnesses in Singapore have not been examined. “The accused is an event manager. What is his motive to do away with the singer? He is only organising the events”, asked the bench
The bench was informed that the eyewitnesses will record their statements in the next fortnight. Saikia contended that 11 crucial witnesses remain to be examined.
The state’s counsel contended that Mahanta’s role is in question, as he threatened to die by suicide if Garg refused to go for the Singapore event.
Saikia said Mahanta allegedly provided Garg with liquor and allowed him to go for a yacht party even when the doctor advised the singer to remain away from water. After hearing submissions, the bench has scheduled the matter for hearing on October 12.
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