ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam Tells SC Zubeen Garg Trial Moving Daily; Key Witnesses Next

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Assam to diligently proceed with the trial against Northeast Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, an accused in the case concerning the drowning death of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

A bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan heard a bail plea filed by Mahanta. The bench deferred the hearing on the bail plea of his event manager in the matter until October and asked the prosecution to be diligent in prosecuting the case.

“We want to see how the trial proceeds. This order will put pressure on them to move ahead with the matter,” observed the bench. Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing Mahanta, argued that Mahanta was not present at the spot where Garg died.

Mahanta, who has been named as an accused, organised the event for which Garg was in Singapore, where he allegedly drowned last year. He moved the Supreme Court after the Gauhati High Court denied him bail on May 29.

Assam Advocate General Devajit Saikia contended that the trial is proceeding on a day-to-day basis and crucial witnesses are being examined in the next few weeks. The bench was informed that it was a case of drowning and pointed out that of 394 witnesses, only 94 have been examined.