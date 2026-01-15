'You've Come Here, You'll Die Here': Assam Student Narrates Ordeal After Being Assaulted At Madhya Pradesh Tribal University
Hirosh Jyoti Das pursuing MA in Economics at the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University said the assailants beat him without any provocation.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 11:40 AM IST
Gaurela Pendra Marwahi: At a time when the outrage against the murder of Tripura student Angel Chakma is yet to subside, a student from Assam studying at the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University in Madhya Pradesh's Amarkantak has been assaulted without any provocation.
The varsity administration has expelled five students in connection with the assault while the victim has been referred to a hospital in the Gaurela Pendra Marwahi district of Chhattisgarh for specialised treatment.
Victim Narrates Ordeal
The victim, Hirosh Jyoti Das pursuing MA in Economics at the university spoke to ETV Bharat outside the hospital after receiving treatment and recounted the incident.
Hirosh said the incident occurred in the early hours of January 13th, between 3 and 4 AM. He said that when he went to the washroom, some people barged into his room. The student said that after leaving the room, the group of about seven men, whom he did not know and were drunk, asked him where he was from, to which he replied that he was from Assam.
Hirosh said that when he asked them to leave, one of them then replied, "You've come here, and you'll die here." He said that one of them grabbed his hand and the others started beating him with punches and kicks. The student sustained injuries to his nose, eyes, and face.
Hirosh said that his roommate rushed to the scene and raised an alarm after which the assailants fled. The student said he did not know the attackers and had no prior dispute with anyone.
Hirosh said that he suffered bleeding in his mouth and a blood clot in the eye due to the assault, which also left his lips swollen. "First, I went to the campus dispensary, where they dressed my wounds and then referred me to Pendra Hospital," said Hirosh.
After the injured student reached Pendra Hospital, the hospital sent a memo to the police station regarding the assault. Upon receiving information about the incident, Gorela police arrived at the scene.
Gorela Station House Officer Saurabh Singh said that the complainant's statement has been recorded. Since the case falls under the jurisdiction of Amarkantak police station in Anuppur district, a copy of the memo has been sent to the concerned police station along with the investigation report, he said. “The entire matter will be revealed after the investigation," said Singh.
IGNTU Administration Takes Action, 5 Students Expelled
The IGNTU administration has expelled five students with immediate effect in connection with the assault based on CCTV footage. This action was taken based on the report of the Chief Hostel Superintendent and Hostel Superintendent, and the available evidence. The expelled students include students from the BSc and B.Pharmacy courses, who were residing in Gondwana Hostel (GGBH). They include:
- Anurag Pandey BJMC 6th Sem
- Jatin Singh B.Voc 6th Sem
- Rajneesh Tripathi B.Voc 6th Sem
- Vishal Yadav Biotech 6th Sem
- Utkarsh Singh B.Pharm 6th Sem