'You've Come Here, You'll Die Here': Assam Student Narrates Ordeal After Being Assaulted At Madhya Pradesh Tribal University

Gaurela Pendra Marwahi: At a time when the outrage against the murder of Tripura student Angel Chakma is yet to subside, a student from Assam studying at the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University in Madhya Pradesh's Amarkantak has been assaulted without any provocation.

The varsity administration has expelled five students in connection with the assault while the victim has been referred to a hospital in the Gaurela Pendra Marwahi district of Chhattisgarh for specialised treatment.

Victim Narrates Ordeal

The victim, Hirosh Jyoti Das pursuing MA in Economics at the university spoke to ETV Bharat outside the hospital after receiving treatment and recounted the incident.

Hirosh said the incident occurred in the early hours of January 13th, between 3 and 4 AM. He said that when he went to the washroom, some people barged into his room. The student said that after leaving the room, the group of about seven men, whom he did not know and were drunk, asked him where he was from, to which he replied that he was from Assam.

Hirosh said that when he asked them to leave, one of them then replied, "You've come here, and you'll die here." He said that one of them grabbed his hand and the others started beating him with punches and kicks. The student sustained injuries to his nose, eyes, and face.