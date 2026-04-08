ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam: RSS Files Police Complaints Against Kharge For ‘Derogatory’ Remarks At Poll Rally

Guwahati: The RSS on Wednesday said it has filed complaints at two police stations in Assam against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly comparing the ideology of the organisation and the BJP with a 'poisonous snake' at an election rally.

The complaints were filed to seek legal action over alleged ''derogatory, provocative, and communally sensitive statements made during a recent election rally in south Assam, a RSS spokesman said. In the complaints, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh alleged that the Congress chief had made controversial remarks during an election rally in Nilambazar under the Karimganj South assembly constituency in Sribhumi district.

"If a poisonous snake is moving in front of you while you are offering namaz, you must stop the prayer and rush to kill the poisonous snake first - that is what the Quran prescribes you to do. I tell you that the RSS and BJP are like that same poisonous snake,” Kharge was quoted as saying in the complaints.

The RSS expressed serious concern, claiming that such remarks were "inflammatory in nature and capable of inciting hostility, intimidation, and violence against workers and supporters of the RSS and the BJP".

The complaints pointed out that the statement constitutes a ''corrupt electoral practice under Section 83 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the remarks criminally intimidated the public and promoted enmity between supporters of different political and social groups''.