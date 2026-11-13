ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam Rifles Reviews Indo-Myanmar Border Security In Two-Day Commanders’ Conference At Shillong

Assam Rifles reviews Indo-Myanmar border security in two-day commanders’ conference at Shillong ( ETV Bharat (By special arrangement via Assam Rifles) )

New Delhi: The Assam Rifles has reviewed its operational preparedness along the Indo-Myanmar border, counter-insurgency capabilities and emerging security challenges during its two-day commanders’ conference concluded in Shillong on Friday.

The deliberations assumed significance in view of the evolving security situation along India's northeastern frontier, particularly the Indo-Myanmar border, where the force plays a crucial role in maintaining security and countering insurgent activities.

The conference, chaired by Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, was also attended by Formation Commanders, Battalion Commanders and senior staff officers of the Assam Rifles.

"The conference provided a platform to undertake a comprehensive review of the prevailing security situation, assess operational preparedness and formulate strategies to tackle emerging challenges," an official told ETV Bharat.

Strengthening border management along the Indo-Myanmar border and enhancing counter-insurgency capabilities were among the key priorities discussed during the meeting, the official said.

The commanders also reviewed measures to ensure that the force remains operationally prepared to respond to changing security dynamics in the region.

Modernisation of the force, induction of advanced weapons and equipment, and integration of emerging technologies into operational activities also figured prominently in the discussions.

"The conference further examined the need to strengthen intelligence coordination and improve synergy among various security and intelligence agencies to ensure a coordinated response to security threats," the official added.