Assam Rifles Reviews Indo-Myanmar Border Security In Two-Day Commanders’ Conference At Shillong
Two-day commanders’ meet focuses on modernisation, advanced weapons, emerging technologies and intelligence coordination, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The Assam Rifles has reviewed its operational preparedness along the Indo-Myanmar border, counter-insurgency capabilities and emerging security challenges during its two-day commanders’ conference concluded in Shillong on Friday.
The deliberations assumed significance in view of the evolving security situation along India's northeastern frontier, particularly the Indo-Myanmar border, where the force plays a crucial role in maintaining security and countering insurgent activities.
The conference, chaired by Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, was also attended by Formation Commanders, Battalion Commanders and senior staff officers of the Assam Rifles.
"The conference provided a platform to undertake a comprehensive review of the prevailing security situation, assess operational preparedness and formulate strategies to tackle emerging challenges," an official told ETV Bharat.
Strengthening border management along the Indo-Myanmar border and enhancing counter-insurgency capabilities were among the key priorities discussed during the meeting, the official said.
The commanders also reviewed measures to ensure that the force remains operationally prepared to respond to changing security dynamics in the region.
Modernisation of the force, induction of advanced weapons and equipment, and integration of emerging technologies into operational activities also figured prominently in the discussions.
"The conference further examined the need to strengthen intelligence coordination and improve synergy among various security and intelligence agencies to ensure a coordinated response to security threats," the official added.
The senior commanders, according to the official, also deliberated on training, capacity building, infrastructure development and welfare measures for personnel, with an emphasis on improving the overall operational efficiency and effectiveness of the force.
Appreciating the dedication and professionalism of Assam Rifles personnel, Lt Gen Lakhera acknowledged their contribution towards maintaining peace and security under challenging operational conditions.
He emphasised that the force must remain adaptable to changing security requirements while continuously upgrading its technological capabilities and maintaining sustained operational vigilance.
DG Lakhera also underscored the importance of professionalism, preparedness and commitment among all ranks to effectively address the evolving security environment.
The conference also facilitated an exchange of operational experiences, best practices and innovative approaches among commanders, enabling formations to share their assessments and learn from field-level experiences.
It is worth mentioning that the Assam Rifles, which has a significant presence across the northeastern states, plays a key role in counter-insurgency operations, border guarding and maintaining peace in the region.
Also Read:
- Assam Rifles Half Marathon 2026 To Be Held In Shillong On November 22
- Assam Rifles Soldier From Odisha Dies On Duty In Nagaland
- Assam Rifles Jawan Killed, Four Injured After Militants Fire At Patrol Team In Arunachal's Changlang
- Assam Rifles Reaches Across Myanmar Border To Build Village-level Security Network In Arunachal Pradesh