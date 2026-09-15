ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam Rifles Reaches Across Myanmar Border To Build Village-level Security Network In Arunachal Pradesh

A photo after the security interaction with representatives from Myanmar villages opposite the Noglo–Lazu area of Tirap district, Arunachal Pradesh on Monday. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: In a significant grassroots-level border security initiative, the Assam Rifles has engaged the representatives of villages in Myanmar located opposite the Noglo–Lazu area of Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh to prevent illegal movement, narcotics trafficking and other cross-border crimes.

This engagement is significant because insurgent groups and trafficking networks exploit difficult terrain and traditional cross-border routes to move between Myanmar and India. Information from villagers living close to the frontier could help the Assam Rifles detect suspicious movement, identify possible infiltration routes and prevent armed cadres from entering Indian territory.

A government official aware of the development told ETV Bharat here that the interaction, held on Monday focused on border regulations, regulated cross-border movement, the threat posed by narcotics trafficking, timely information sharing, and cooperation to maintain peace and security along the India–Myanmar border.

Drugs Seizure

On September 1, Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police seized 12.2 grams of suspected heroin in Tirap and arrested a suspected drug peddler. Earlier in June, Deomali police seized 51 grams of suspected heroin from a woman allegedly involved in drug peddling. Last month, Assam Rifles and Arunachal Police seized about 130.09 grams of suspected heroin near Nongkey village in Changlang and arrested two Myanmar nationals.

An official said the repeated heroin and opium seizures in Tirap, including recent recoveries in Deomali and other parts of the district, underline the vulnerability of the India–Myanmar frontier of Arunachal Pradesh and the importance of obtaining timely ground-level intelligence from communities living close to the border.

“For Indian security agencies, such engagement is increasingly important because the India–Myanmar boundary is not merely a conventional international frontier. Communities on both sides have long-standing ethnic, familial and economic links, while insurgent groups, drug traffickers and arms networks have historically exploited the difficult terrain and social connections to move across the border,” said security expert Brigadier (retd) BK Khanna.

Indo-Myanmar Border Difficult To Monitor

The need for cooperation from communities from the other side of the international boundary assumes importance following New Delhi’s decision to tighten management of the Myanmar border. The Centre’s move away from the earlier Free Movement Regime has sought to bring greater regulation to cross-border movement, citing internal-security concerns. The Indo-Myanmar border has historically been difficult to monitor because of its mountainous terrain and the presence of communities spread across both sides.