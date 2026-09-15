Assam Rifles Reaches Across Myanmar Border To Build Village-level Security Network In Arunachal Pradesh
Engagement with Myanmar villagers opposite Tirap focuses on regulated movement and intelligence sharing amid growing cross-border security challenges, writes Gautam Debroy.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
New Delhi: In a significant grassroots-level border security initiative, the Assam Rifles has engaged the representatives of villages in Myanmar located opposite the Noglo–Lazu area of Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh to prevent illegal movement, narcotics trafficking and other cross-border crimes.
This engagement is significant because insurgent groups and trafficking networks exploit difficult terrain and traditional cross-border routes to move between Myanmar and India. Information from villagers living close to the frontier could help the Assam Rifles detect suspicious movement, identify possible infiltration routes and prevent armed cadres from entering Indian territory.
A government official aware of the development told ETV Bharat here that the interaction, held on Monday focused on border regulations, regulated cross-border movement, the threat posed by narcotics trafficking, timely information sharing, and cooperation to maintain peace and security along the India–Myanmar border.
Drugs Seizure
On September 1, Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police seized 12.2 grams of suspected heroin in Tirap and arrested a suspected drug peddler. Earlier in June, Deomali police seized 51 grams of suspected heroin from a woman allegedly involved in drug peddling. Last month, Assam Rifles and Arunachal Police seized about 130.09 grams of suspected heroin near Nongkey village in Changlang and arrested two Myanmar nationals.
An official said the repeated heroin and opium seizures in Tirap, including recent recoveries in Deomali and other parts of the district, underline the vulnerability of the India–Myanmar frontier of Arunachal Pradesh and the importance of obtaining timely ground-level intelligence from communities living close to the border.
“For Indian security agencies, such engagement is increasingly important because the India–Myanmar boundary is not merely a conventional international frontier. Communities on both sides have long-standing ethnic, familial and economic links, while insurgent groups, drug traffickers and arms networks have historically exploited the difficult terrain and social connections to move across the border,” said security expert Brigadier (retd) BK Khanna.
Indo-Myanmar Border Difficult To Monitor
The need for cooperation from communities from the other side of the international boundary assumes importance following New Delhi’s decision to tighten management of the Myanmar border. The Centre’s move away from the earlier Free Movement Regime has sought to bring greater regulation to cross-border movement, citing internal-security concerns. The Indo-Myanmar border has historically been difficult to monitor because of its mountainous terrain and the presence of communities spread across both sides.
An official said, the Noglo–Lazu sector, an area of Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, is particularly sensitive from a security perspective. According to reports, there are continuing insurgency-related incidents in the broader Tirap–Changlang–Longding belt.
Based on intelligence inputs, Assam Rifles had arrested an NSCN(K-YA) operative in Tirap in June 2025, while a suspected Myanmar-based insurgent was killed in Longding in July same year. In January 2024, two ULFA-I cadres were arrested by Assam Rifles while allegedly trying to cross into India from Myanmar in Arunachal Pradesh.
“Arunachal Pradesh shares a long and largely difficult-to-monitor boundary with Myanmar, creating vulnerabilities on movement by insurgents and trafficking networks. Recent incidents involving militants operating from or across the Myanmar side and seizure of narcotics have underscored the continuing threat,” the official stated.
Creating A Human Intelligence And Early-warning Network
“The importance of such a programme where Assam Rifles engage with the people in Myanmar villages lies in the possibility of creating a human intelligence and early-warning network beyond India’s physical border infrastructure. Villagers living close to the frontier can potentially provide security forces with timely information about unusual movements, suspected trafficking activity, arms movement or attempts by insurgent groups to use traditional routes,” said Brigadier Khanna.
It also gives the Assam Rifles an opportunity to explain Indian border regulations directly to communities on the Myanmar side, reducing the possibility that legitimate traditional movement is confused with illegal crossings, Khanna added.
Interestingly, Assam Rifles has earlier organised such meetings involving village authorities and communities along and across the India–Myanmar border, including holding engagements in Mizoram and Manipur. “If sustained, such engagements could improve early warning, strengthen trust with populations across the boundary and make it harder for insurgent and trafficking networks to exploit the social and geographical spaces along the frontier,” Khanna further said.
The Indo-Myanmar land border is 1,643.0 km long. According to a latest home ministry report, Arunachal Pradesh is affected by spill-over insurgency of factions of NSCN and ULFA (Independent) in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in its annual report has also said that the India-Myanmar border functions as a “major” entry point for methamphetamine and heroin from the Golden Triangle region, particularly across Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.
Also Read