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Assam Rifles Half Marathon 2026 To Be Held In Shillong On November 22

The sixth Assam Rifles Half Marathon will take place in Shillong on November 22, 2026, with over 4,000 runners expected across three categories.

Assam Rifles Half Marathon 2026 To Be Held In Shillong On November 22
Curtain-raiser event at Assam Rifles Liaison Office in Delhi Cantonment (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 25, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST

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New Delhi: The sixth edition of the Assam Rifles Half Marathon (ARHM) will be held in Shillong on November 22, 2026, with more than 4,000 runners expected to participate in the event.

The marathon will feature three race categories of 5 km, 10 km and 21 km, with participants aged 12 to 60 years and above eligible to take part, according to an Assam Rifles spokesperson.

The event will offer a total prize pool of Rs 25 lakh, making it one of the major running competitions in the Northeast. "Runners from across the country will get an opportunity to test their endurance on the scenic routes of Upper Shillong," the spokesperson said.

The announcement was made during a curtain-raiser event at the Assam Rifles Liaison Office in Delhi Cantonment, where organisers unveiled the official jersey and finisher medal for this year’s marathon.

Since its launch in 2021, the marathon has evolved from a fitness initiative into a symbol of unity, health, and community spirit. The organisers expect this year’s edition to attract record participation, reflecting the growing popularity of running in the Northeast and other parts of the country.

Col Apurva Bhatnagar, VSM, from HQ DG Assam Rifles said the enhanced prize money reflects the force’s vision to make the marathon a premier sporting event in the region.

"The event aims to foster a culture of wellness, fitness and togetherness in the Northeast. The Force welcomes and encourages each and every person of the nation to take part in this event," he said.

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TAGGED:

ASSAM RIFLES HALF MARATHON 2026
SHILLONG MARATHON NOVEMBER 22
NORTHEAST RUNNING EVENT
ASSAM RIFLES FITNESS INITIATIVE

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