ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam Rifles Half Marathon 2026 To Be Held In Shillong On November 22

Curtain-raiser event at Assam Rifles Liaison Office in Delhi Cantonment ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The sixth edition of the Assam Rifles Half Marathon (ARHM) will be held in Shillong on November 22, 2026, with more than 4,000 runners expected to participate in the event.

The marathon will feature three race categories of 5 km, 10 km and 21 km, with participants aged 12 to 60 years and above eligible to take part, according to an Assam Rifles spokesperson.

The event will offer a total prize pool of Rs 25 lakh, making it one of the major running competitions in the Northeast. "Runners from across the country will get an opportunity to test their endurance on the scenic routes of Upper Shillong," the spokesperson said. The announcement was made during a curtain-raiser event at the Assam Rifles Liaison Office in Delhi Cantonment, where organisers unveiled the official jersey and finisher medal for this year’s marathon.