Assam Rifles Asks Its Personnel To Behave Responsibly On Social Media Platforms
The DG's office said any attempt to upload controversial, misleading or sensitive content will be dealt with strictly in accordance with law.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 8:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The Assam Rifles (AR) has urged all its serving and retired personnel to behave responsibly and in a disciplined manner on social media platforms.
In an advisory issued to the personnel, the director general’s office said, “It has come to notice that certain serving and retired personnel are uploading videos on social media platforms regarding service conditions, internal matters and issues related to Assam Rifles without any authorization.”
"All ranks are strictly cautioned that no video, post or content related to service matters may be uploaded or circulated without prior approval of the Directorate General of Assam Rifles (DGAR)", the advisory stated.
It added, “Any attempt to upload controversial, misleading or sensitive content that may create discontent or confusion among the ranks and files will be dealt with strictly in accordance with law,” the advisory issued on Thursday stated.
It said that strict disciplinary and legal action, including registration of FIR, will be initiated against individuals-serving or retired who indulge in spreading such unauthorized information or attempt to tarnish the image and discipline of the force.
“All personnel are directed to maintain confidentiality, adhere to service norms and refrain from any activity that violates organizational discipline or security,” the advisory said.
Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles has destroyed 10 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Manipur in the last few days.
“Assam Rifles along with BSF, Machi Police and Tengnoupal Forest Department destroyed 10 acres of illicit poppy in Machi, Tengnoupal, Manipur on Tuesday. 100 kg of mature crop worth Rs 1.73 core was uprooted, striking narco networks near Indo-Myanmar border,” an Assam Rifles spokesperson said.
According to the spokesperson, the operation was part of an ongoing effort to curb drug trafficking and disrupt the supply chain of opium-based narcotics in Manipur and neighbouring regions. “The destroyed crops were being cultivated illegally and posed a serious threat to public health and security,” the spokesperson said.
The coordinated action involved surveillance, field raids, and meticulous uprooting of the poppy plants, ensuring that the narcotics network operating in remote areas faced a substantial setback. Stating that such action sends a strong message to narcotics traffickers, the spokesperson said, “Such operations will continue in the coming days.”
