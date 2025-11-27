ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam Rifles Asks Its Personnel To Behave Responsibly On Social Media Platforms

New Delhi: The Assam Rifles (AR) has urged all its serving and retired personnel to behave responsibly and in a disciplined manner on social media platforms.

In an advisory issued to the personnel, the director general’s office said, “It has come to notice that certain serving and retired personnel are uploading videos on social media platforms regarding service conditions, internal matters and issues related to Assam Rifles without any authorization.”

"All ranks are strictly cautioned that no video, post or content related to service matters may be uploaded or circulated without prior approval of the Directorate General of Assam Rifles (DGAR)", the advisory stated.

It added, “Any attempt to upload controversial, misleading or sensitive content that may create discontent or confusion among the ranks and files will be dealt with strictly in accordance with law,” the advisory issued on Thursday stated.

It said that strict disciplinary and legal action, including registration of FIR, will be initiated against individuals-serving or retired who indulge in spreading such unauthorized information or attempt to tarnish the image and discipline of the force.