Assam Rifles apprehends ULFA (I) cadre involved in Kakopathar Army camp attack

New Delhi: In a major counter-insurgency operation, the Assam Rifles apprehended the cadre of banned ULFA (I), who was involved in the attack on the Army Camp at Kakopathar town in Assam on October 17, Defence officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, the counter-insurgency operation was carried out in the early hours of October 25, 2025, based on specific intelligence inputs. "Assam Rifles under Spear Corps, in coordination with Arunachal Pradesh Police, launched a follow-up operation in the general area of Manfeisang, Namsai District, South Arunachal Pradesh," an official said.

During the extensive search and tracking operation, multiple columns were employed, including aerial reconnaissance, tracker dogs, drones, and technical surveillance.

In a major success, troops apprehended one ULFA (I) cadre near Hanthi Camp, Manfeisang. The individual was identified as Self Styled Corporal Thawseng Asom alias Anupom Dohatiya, aged 24 years, resident of Makum Bariakoli, Tinsukia District, Assam.

"The apprehended cadre was involved in the attack on the Army Camp at Kakopathar on 17 October 2025," officials said. Subsequent searches in the area led to the recovery of one Rifle MQ-RA81, three magazines, 151 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one rifle grenade, and one hand grenade from the general area of Pathargaon.

The apprehended insurgent and recovered arms and ammunition have been handed over to Arunachal Pradesh Police for further investigation and other proceedings.