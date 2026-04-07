Pawan Khera Has 'Run Away', Says Himanta Sarma As Assam Police Reach Congress Leader's Delhi Home Over Passport Allegations
The searches came day after Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan lodged a complaint against the Congress leader.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Assam Police on Tuesday searched Congress leader Pawan Khera's residence in Delhi following a complaint by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan whom Khera accused of holding multiple citizenships and undisclosed assets in the United Arab Emirates.
Police personnel were seen standing guard outside Khera's residence at Nizamuddin area of the national capital amid searches by the cops there. It was not immediately known whether the team of the Assam Police had seized any documents or detained anyone for questioning.
The searches followed the FIR lodged by Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, into the matter on Monday. The FIR came a day after Khera, addressing a press conference in Delhi on Sunday, alleged that Riniki held active passports from three countries: Egypt, the UAE, and Antigua & Barbuda. Khera further alleged that Riniki also holds undisclosed assets in Dubai while asking the Election Commission to take action against the Assam CM's wife.
Reacting to the raid at Khera'a residence, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the deployment of “a full army of police officials to arrest my colleague Pawan Khera for asking basic questions in the public interest proves that the Assam CM is disturbed, desperate, and rattled”.
“This is not due process but instead a witch hunt, a bully using state machinery to muzzle and silence the voice of the Opposition that is exposing his many black deeds. Those who intimidate are the ones who are afraid and have much to hide,” Ramesh wrote in a post on X.
The deployment of a full army of police officials to arrest my colleague Pawan Khera for asking basic questions in the public interest proves that the Assam CM is disturbed, desperate, and rattled.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 7, 2026
This is not due process but instead a witch hunt, a bully using state machinery…
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who denied the allegations as “politically motivated”, on Tuesday said that Khera "ran away" to Hyderabad from New Delhi, following Assam Police searches at his residence in the national capital.
Speaking to ANI, Sarma said that he “came to know about the development through the media”, adding “the law will take its course in the matter”.
"He ran away from Guwahati yesterday. I have come to know through the media that the police have gone to his residence in Delhi, but he has run away to Hyderabad. The law will take its own course," Sarma said.
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