ETV Bharat / bharat

Pawan Khera Has 'Run Away', Says Himanta Sarma As Assam Police Reach Congress Leader's Delhi Home Over Passport Allegations

New Delhi: Assam Police on Tuesday searched Congress leader Pawan Khera's residence in Delhi following a complaint by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan whom Khera accused of holding multiple citizenships and undisclosed assets in the United Arab Emirates.

Police personnel were seen standing guard outside Khera's residence at Nizamuddin area of the national capital amid searches by the cops there. It was not immediately known whether the team of the Assam Police had seized any documents or detained anyone for questioning.

The searches followed the FIR lodged by Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, into the matter on Monday. The FIR came a day after Khera, addressing a press conference in Delhi on Sunday, alleged that Riniki held active passports from three countries: Egypt, the UAE, and Antigua & Barbuda. Khera further alleged that Riniki also holds undisclosed assets in Dubai while asking the Election Commission to take action against the Assam CM's wife.

Reacting to the raid at Khera'a residence, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the deployment of “a full army of police officials to arrest my colleague Pawan Khera for asking basic questions in the public interest proves that the Assam CM is disturbed, desperate, and rattled”.