ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam NRC: SC Seeks Response From Centre, Others On Plea To Initiate Appeal Process

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea seeking a direction to authorities to initiate an appeal process for those excluded from the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) published in Assam.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench was hearing a plea filed by the Assam State Jamiat Ulama. The petitioner's counsel argued that people were suffering.

"For those who have been excluded, there is a provision for appeal, but nothing is happening," said the petitioner's counsel. He further argued that a separate petition raising a similar issue was already pending before the top court.

"Issue notice," the bench said and tagged the plea with the pending petition. The apex court has sought responses from the Centre and others, including the Assam government and the office of the state coordinator.