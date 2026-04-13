ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam Govt Moves SC Challenging Anticipatory Bail To Congress Leader Pawan Khera

New Delhi: Assam government has moved the Supreme Court against the Telangana High Court order granting one-week transit anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case registered against him for levelling allegations against the state’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife.

The state government filed the plea through advocate Shuvodeep Roy. The apex court is likely to take up the matter for hearing this week. Khera moved the high court on April 7 and showed his residential address in Hyderabad. Khera requested the high court to release him on bail in the event of his arrest.

On April 10, the high court granted Khera one-week transit anticipatory bail and gave him a week to file an application before the concerned court.

The high court said that, without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, it is of the view that the petitioner has made out a case for the grant of limited transit anticipatory bail, as his apprehension of arrest appears to be reasonable and supported by material on record.