Assam Gears Up For Tech-Driven Assessment Of Flood-Induced Damage
The technology-enabled survey will enhance transparency, improve the accuracy of data collection and timely processing of rehabilitation measures, says Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 7:22 AM IST
Guwahati: As the flood situation in Assam is gradually improving with floodwaters receding from most of the affected areas, the state government has initiated a "swift, transparent and technology-driven" assessment of flood-induced damage.
The technology-enabled survey, which will help the government in preparing an accurate database for rehabilitation and assistance, began with the inauguration of a digital survey training programme for flood-affected districts in Jorhat on Friday.
Assam this year witnessed one of its worst floods in decades, with 98 people losing their lives and extensive damage caused to homes, roads, bridges and farmland.
After inaugurating the training programme, the Chief Minister held discussions with officials of the district administrations of worst-affected Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, and Golaghat, along with senior officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), on the modalities for expediting relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected areas.
Chief Minister Sarma said that a district-level training programme for surveyors will commence from August 8, while the digital damage assessment survey will begin on August 9.
He informed that the first phase of the survey will continue until August 30, during which trained surveyors will undertake a digital assessment of the losses sustained by affected households.
The Chief Minister further informed that, once the preliminary survey list is prepared, survey teams will revisit the affected families to verify the collected information and rectify any omissions or discrepancies.
He expressed confidence that the two-stage verification process would ensure the preparation of an accurate and reliable database of flood damage by September 10.
Highlighting the use of technology in the exercise, Sarma said that the survey would be conducted entirely through a dedicated digital application, with surveyors capturing geo-tagged photographs of every affected house.
He noted that the digital platform would enhance transparency, improve the accuracy of data collection and enable timely processing of rehabilitation measures.
The Chief Minister added that a preliminary estimate of the financial resources required for the permanent rehabilitation of flood-affected families by both the State and Central Governments is expected to be available by August 30. Once the overall assessment is completed, the government will initiate the process of extending the necessary rehabilitation assistance to the affected people in a systematic and timely manner.
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