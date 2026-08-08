ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam Gears Up For Tech-Driven Assessment Of Flood-Induced Damage

Guwahati: As the flood situation in Assam is gradually improving with floodwaters receding from most of the affected areas, the state government has initiated a "swift, transparent and technology-driven" assessment of flood-induced damage.

The technology-enabled survey, which will help the government in preparing an accurate database for rehabilitation and assistance, began with the inauguration of a digital survey training programme for flood-affected districts in Jorhat on Friday.

Assam this year witnessed one of its worst floods in decades, with 98 people losing their lives and extensive damage caused to homes, roads, bridges and farmland.

After inaugurating the training programme, the Chief Minister held discussions with officials of the district administrations of worst-affected Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, and Golaghat, along with senior officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), on the modalities for expediting relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected areas.

Chief Minister Sarma said that a district-level training programme for surveyors will commence from August 8, while the digital damage assessment survey will begin on August 9.

He informed that the first phase of the survey will continue until August 30, during which trained surveyors will undertake a digital assessment of the losses sustained by affected households.