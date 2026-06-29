ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam Flood Situation Worsens; Amit Shah Dials Himanta, Assures Centre's Full Support

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to review the worsening flood situation in the state, particularly in Dhemaji district, which has been severely affected by heavy rainfall.

Chief Minister Himanta Sarma said he briefed the Union Home Minister on the relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken by the state government. Shah assured the state of all possible assistance from the Centre to deal with the crisis.

"I thank Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah for his phone call and enquiring about the flood situation in Dhemaji. I have briefed him on the relief and rehabilitation measures presently underway. He has also assured us all possible support and assistance from the Government of India to deal with this situation," Sarma said in a post on X.

The first wave of floods in Assam has affected more than 22,000 people across six districts following continuous heavy rainfall in the state and the upper catchment areas of neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 22,124 people have been affected in Dhemaji, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Chirang, Lakhimpur and Kokrajhar districts. Dhemaji remains the worst-hit district, with 15,483 people impacted by rising floodwaters.