Assam Flood Situation Worsens; Amit Shah Dials Himanta, Assures Centre's Full Support
The floodwaters have submerged 96 villages and damaged around 1,690 hectares of agricultural land, according to Assam Disaster Management Authority | Karabi Doley reports.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to review the worsening flood situation in the state, particularly in Dhemaji district, which has been severely affected by heavy rainfall.
Chief Minister Himanta Sarma said he briefed the Union Home Minister on the relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken by the state government. Shah assured the state of all possible assistance from the Centre to deal with the crisis.
"I thank Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah for his phone call and enquiring about the flood situation in Dhemaji. I have briefed him on the relief and rehabilitation measures presently underway. He has also assured us all possible support and assistance from the Government of India to deal with this situation," Sarma said in a post on X.
I thank Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for his phone call and enquiring about the flood situation in Dhemaji.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 29, 2026
I have briefed him on the relief and rehabilitation measures presently underway. He has also assured us all possible support and assistance from the Government…
The first wave of floods in Assam has affected more than 22,000 people across six districts following continuous heavy rainfall in the state and the upper catchment areas of neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 22,124 people have been affected in Dhemaji, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Chirang, Lakhimpur and Kokrajhar districts. Dhemaji remains the worst-hit district, with 15,483 people impacted by rising floodwaters.
The floodwaters have submerged 96 villages and damaged around 1,690 hectares of agricultural land, according to ASDMA.
Meanwhile, a railway bridge over the Simen River in Dhemaji district partially collapsed due to heavy rainfall and riverbank erosion, disrupting train services.
The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said train operations between Archipathar and Simen Chapari stations have been suspended after more than 110 mm of rainfall triggered flooding and erosion around the railway bridge.
Continuous rainfall has also caused the Brahmaputra and several of its tributaries to swell. The ASDMA said the Disang River is flowing above the danger level at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar district.
The floods have also affected livestock, with nearly 48,200 animals impacted across the affected districts.
In neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, a massive rain-triggered landslide at Siji-Magi Block Point in Lower Siang district has completely blocked the flow of the Siji River, known downstream in Assam as the Gai River. The landslide has formed a temporary natural debris dam and an artificial lake, prompting authorities to issue flash flood warnings for downstream areas in Assam amid fears of a sudden breach.
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