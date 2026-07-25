ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam Flood Death Toll Climbs To 62, 11 Lakh Affected: CM

A man carrying his belongings on a makeshift raft wades through a waterlogged area after floods and heavy rain, in Sivasagar district of Assam . ( PTI )

Guwahati: With 21 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the toll in Assam floods has climbed to 62, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

"Assam flood death toll now stands at 62. May the departed souls rest in eternal peace," Sarma wrote on X.

He has expressed apprehension that the death toll could rise further as rescue teams have still not been able to reach many affected areas due to intense flooding.

"The situation continues to be grim with close to 11 lakh people affected in over 2,000 villages. Our Ministers are on the ground overseeing the relief efforts. I will visit the affected districts again in 2-3 days to personally monitor relief measures," he said.

Over 41,000 people are currently sheltered in 162 relief camps set up at various parts of the state.

"Around Rs 111 crore has already been released to districts to deal with this challenge effectively, and we will scale up as and when needed," the Chief Minister said.