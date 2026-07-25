Assam Flood Death Toll Climbs To 62, 11 Lakh Affected: CM
The situation continues to be grim, with close to 11 lakh people affected in over 2,000 villages, says Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Published : July 25, 2026 at 7:02 AM IST
Guwahati: With 21 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the toll in Assam floods has climbed to 62, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.
"Assam flood death toll now stands at 62. May the departed souls rest in eternal peace," Sarma wrote on X.
He has expressed apprehension that the death toll could rise further as rescue teams have still not been able to reach many affected areas due to intense flooding.
"The situation continues to be grim with close to 11 lakh people affected in over 2,000 villages. Our Ministers are on the ground overseeing the relief efforts. I will visit the affected districts again in 2-3 days to personally monitor relief measures," he said.
Over 41,000 people are currently sheltered in 162 relief camps set up at various parts of the state.
"Around Rs 111 crore has already been released to districts to deal with this challenge effectively, and we will scale up as and when needed," the Chief Minister said.
He informed that over 14,000 quintals of rice, 2,000 quintals of lentils, 58,820 litres of mustard oil, among other items, have been distributed to the people.
Mobile units of Health, Animal Husbandry Departments are present at every location to prevent any possible outbreak of disease and promptly treat the affected, he said.
"I will also have a discussion with officers of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force on how we can reach 100 per cent of our people stuck in the floods and streamline air dropping methods," he said.
A Central team will visit Assam shortly to assess the damage caused by floods.
"Our assessment teams will also start visiting the affected areas and immediately upload the real extent of damages via a mobile app," the Chief Minister added.
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