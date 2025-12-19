ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam Elections 2026: As Oppn Parties Seek 'Respectable' Seat-Sharing, Congress Says Decision After Surveys

Guwahati: With the assembly elections in Assam inching closer, Congress is relying on detailed surveys to gauge alliance prospects and finalise seat-sharing with allies to counter the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, unlike previous polls where AIUDF and BPF were key partners, this time both are out of the Opposition camp, seemingly making the coalition-building process more complex and tense for the Congress.

Amid confusion over seat-sharing agreements in the total 126 assembly segments in the state, the Congress unit in Assam said formation of a united anti-BJP front would only be cemented after a thorough analysis of the findings of professional agency surveys.

While opposition parties have met several times under the leadership of the Congress, the final picture of an anti-BJP "Grand Alliance" for 2026 polls is still uncertain. The delay in finalising seats has left potential partners visibly worried.

President of Raijor Dal, MLA Akhil Gogoi has been pushing Congress to seal the seat-sharing deal as soon as possible, stating that it will allow the opposition to run effectively against the BJP. "There is no doubt we will fight together, but we need to know who is competing where as early as possible," Gogoi said.

2021 Seat-sharing Breakdown (ETV Bharat)

President Lurinjyoti Gogoi has reiterated the 'respectable' seat-sharing arrangement. "Each party must act with a sense of sacrifice and mutual respect, so as to prevent an erosion of the vote of anti-incumbency," he said.