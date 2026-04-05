ETV Bharat / bharat

Himanta Biswa Sarma's Wife Holds Multi-Citizenship, Undisclosed Dubai Assets, Says Congress; BJP Rejects 'Concocted Stories'

New Delhi: The Congress Party on Sunday levelled serious allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma. Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera claimed that Riniki holds active passports from three countries: Egypt, the UAE, and Antigua & Barbuda.

In response, Sarma categorically denied the allegations, called them politically motivated, and announced plans to file defamation cases against Khera. He also termed the move as “Congress’s frustration” with Assam’s political shift.

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi, Khera said, “How can a citizen of India hold passports from three different countries? The government must clarify this immediately, as dual or multiple citizenship is prohibited under Indian law.”

Khera stated that Sarma’s entire political strategy relies on anti-Muslim propaganda, yet he allows his wife to have citizenship in two Muslim countries. “Himanta Sarma questions the loyalty of Indian citizens. Ironically, his wife holds active passports from two Muslim-majority countries, Egypt and the UAE,” he said.

Displaying the documents in an audiovisual presentation, the Congress leader alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma owns properties in Dubai that were not disclosed in the CM’s mandatory election affidavit. “One property is linked to the M Group, while another is registered in Riniki Bhuyan Sharma’s name. Why did the Assam CM fail to reveal these assets during the nomination process?” Khera questioned.

He also highlighted a company called Asset Collective LLC, registered in the state of Wyoming, USA, with Sarma and his son as partners. “The company reportedly has a budget of 3,467 crore US dollars with plans to invest in hotel projects. In Indian currency, this amounts to approximately Rs 52,000 crore,” Khera said.

He added that such a company was registered in Wyoming due to its tax-free benefits, and called for transparency.

Khera urged the Election Commission to thoroughly investigate the matter. “The people of Assam deserve clarity. How can the CM’s wife hold multiple foreign passports and significant foreign assets while contesting elections in India?” he asked.

In reaction to the Congress press conference, Assam CM Sarma said that the move reveals the party’s frustration ahead of the assembly polls and firmly denied all the allegations, calling them politically motivated and baseless.