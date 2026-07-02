ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam CM Discusses Flood Situation With Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: With Assam reeling under floods, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday discussed strengthening rehabilitation efforts for people affected by floods across the state during his meeting with Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi.

The Chief Minister said the discussions focused on strengthening rehabilitation efforts for people affected by the recent floods across the state. "Our double-engine government will intensify rehabilitation efforts as we help rebuild the livelihoods of all those who have been impacted by these floods," Sarma said.

The meeting underscored the Centre and the Assam government's continued coordination in relief, rehabilitation and long-term recovery efforts following this year's monsoon floods in the state. Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister KK Dwivedi and Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, Kavitha Padmanabhan were also present during the meeting.

Sharing details of the meeting, Sarma said that he conveyed his gratitude to the Union Minister for his recent visit to Assam to review the flood situation. "Today in Delhi, I had a fruitful meeting with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @KirenRijiju Ji. I conveyed him gratitude for his recent visit to Assam to review the flood situation. During our meeting he also shared some very valuable observations," Sarma tweeted.

In a separate post on X, Rijiju said he met the Assam Chief Minister at his New Delhi residence and complimented him for the proactive measures taken by the state government during the monsoon floods.

"Had a meeting with Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam Dr. @himantabiswa ji at my New Delhi residence. Complimented him for the proactive steps taken to secure the people of Assam during monsoon floods. His dynamic leadership is taking Assam to an unprecedented level of development," Rijiju wrote.