Assam CM Discusses Flood Situation With Kiren Rijiju
The Chief Minister said that the double-engine government will intensify rehabilitation efforts.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
New Delhi: With Assam reeling under floods, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday discussed strengthening rehabilitation efforts for people affected by floods across the state during his meeting with Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi.
The Chief Minister said the discussions focused on strengthening rehabilitation efforts for people affected by the recent floods across the state. "Our double-engine government will intensify rehabilitation efforts as we help rebuild the livelihoods of all those who have been impacted by these floods," Sarma said.
The meeting underscored the Centre and the Assam government's continued coordination in relief, rehabilitation and long-term recovery efforts following this year's monsoon floods in the state. Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister KK Dwivedi and Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, Kavitha Padmanabhan were also present during the meeting.
Sharing details of the meeting, Sarma said that he conveyed his gratitude to the Union Minister for his recent visit to Assam to review the flood situation. "Today in Delhi, I had a fruitful meeting with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @KirenRijiju Ji. I conveyed him gratitude for his recent visit to Assam to review the flood situation. During our meeting he also shared some very valuable observations," Sarma tweeted.
Today in Delhi, I had a fruitful meeting with Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @KirenRijiju Ji.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 2, 2026
I conveyed him gratitude for his recent visit to Assam to review the flood situation. During our meeting he also shared some very valuable observations.
Our double engine government… pic.twitter.com/kqMPynYFR5
In a separate post on X, Rijiju said he met the Assam Chief Minister at his New Delhi residence and complimented him for the proactive measures taken by the state government during the monsoon floods.
"Had a meeting with Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam Dr. @himantabiswa ji at my New Delhi residence. Complimented him for the proactive steps taken to secure the people of Assam during monsoon floods. His dynamic leadership is taking Assam to an unprecedented level of development," Rijiju wrote.
Had a meeting with Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam Dr. @himantabiswa ji at my New Delhi residence. Complimented him for proactive steps taken to secure the people of Assam during monsoon floods. His dynamic leadership is taking Assam to an unprecedented level of development. pic.twitter.com/eLiiqg4qkB— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 2, 2026
Meanwhile, Sarma also called on Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh at the latter's official residence here and held extensive discussions on unlocking Assam's potential in the fisheries and dairy sectors.
The Chief Minister said the discussions centred on harnessing Assam's immense potential in the fisheries sector by increasing fish production and promoting exports.
"We had a productive discussion on harnessing Assam's immense potential in the fisheries sector. Along with increasing fish production, we also explored promoting fish exports by strengthening the value chain, improving processing infrastructure and enhancing market access," Sarma said
Had a very good conversation with Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @LalanSingh_1 ji. His vast experience and deep understanding of the sector were reflected in the valuable insights he shared.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 2, 2026
We had a productive discussion on harnessing Assam’s immense potential in the fisheries… pic.twitter.com/SXauSaEkI3
He added, "In the coming days, we will work towards translating these ideas into concrete outcomes that can propel Assam into a major fish-producing and fish-exporting hub."
On the dairy sector, Sarma said, "We also discussed strengthening our dairy cooperative sector by enhancing veterinary facilities, setting up Pashu Aushadhi Kendras, establishing Tetrapack (UHT) and Milk Powder Plants, and improving the existing cattle stock through artificial insemination."
Expressing confidence over the outcome of the discussions, Union Minister Singh said, "Confident that the coordinated efforts of the Central and State Governments will accelerate the growth of Assam's fisheries and dairy sectors, creating greater opportunities for farmers, entrepreneurs and rural livelihoods."
आज असम के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री @himantabiswa जी से आत्मीय एवं सार्थक मुलाकात हुई। राज्य के मत्स्य एवं डेयरी क्षेत्रों के समग्र विकास से जुड़े अनेक महत्वपूर्ण विषयों पर विस्तृत चर्चा हुई।— Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh (@LalanSingh_1) July 2, 2026
मुलाकात के दौरान असम में मत्स्य क्षेत्र की अपार संभावनाओं का बेहतर उपयोग, मछली उत्पादन… pic.twitter.com/DyMgABKHPq
Singh said the meeting also deliberated on strengthening dairy cooperatives, expanding veterinary services, establishing veterinary medicine centres, setting up Tetra Pak (UHT) and milk powder plants, and improving livestock through artificial insemination.
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