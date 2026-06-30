ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam, Chandigarh, Goa, Haryana, Punjab Top In Criminal Laws Rollout Through Tech

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has identified Assam, Chandigarh, Goa, Haryana and Punjab as the top five performers in the adoption of digital technologies for implementing India's three new criminal laws.

"These five states have done very well though all other states are trying their best to implement the same," said a senior official of the Home Ministry, who is directly engaged with the implementation of three criminal laws in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The government has replaced IPC with Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023 (BNS), CRPC with Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 (BNSS) and Indian Evidence Act with Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 (BSA) aiming to ensure the entire criminal justice system, starting from lodging an FIR to the judgement, goes digital.

The latest State/UT Nyaya Sanhita Ranking indicates substantial progress in the implementation of India's new criminal laws between November 2025 and June 2026, with the national score rising sharply from 46.47 per cent to 70.06 per cent, an improvement of nearly 24 percentage.

The biggest gain has been recorded in operational efficiency, the highest-weighted parametre carrying 45 per cent of the overall score. It increased from 14.79 per cent in November 2025 to 25.42 per cent in June 2026, suggesting marked improvements in investigation timelines, chargesheet filing, compliance with statutory deadlines and overall policing performance.

ICT application, which contributes 25 per cent to the ranking, also witnessed strong growth, rising from 10.55 per cent to 17.20 per cent. This reflects faster adoption of digital platforms such as e-Sakshya, electronic evidence management and technology-driven policing.

Administrative reforms, accounting for 20 per cent of the ranking, improved from 14.71 per cent to 18.96 per cent, indicating better institutional preparedness, implementation of standard operating procedures and governance reforms.

The integration component, weighted at 10 per cent, increased from 6.42 per cent to 8.48 per cent, highlighting improved coordination among police, forensic laboratories, prosecution agencies and courts.

While the national score of 70.06 per cent indicates considerable progress, it also points to the need for sustained efforts to achieve full compliance and uniform implementation across all jurisdictions.

"We are hopeful that by December this year, all the States and UTs will come on board in full implementation of the process," the official added.

The three new criminal laws aim to make the judicial process not only affordable, accessible, and approachable, but also simple, consistent, and transparent, the official added.