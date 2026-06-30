Assam, Chandigarh, Goa, Haryana, Punjab Top In Criminal Laws Rollout Through Tech
Implementation indicators between 2024 and 2026, reflect improved compliance, digital adoption and forensic capacity, reports ETV Bharat's Gautam Debroy.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has identified Assam, Chandigarh, Goa, Haryana and Punjab as the top five performers in the adoption of digital technologies for implementing India's three new criminal laws.
"These five states have done very well though all other states are trying their best to implement the same," said a senior official of the Home Ministry, who is directly engaged with the implementation of three criminal laws in New Delhi on Tuesday.
The government has replaced IPC with Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023 (BNS), CRPC with Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 (BNSS) and Indian Evidence Act with Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 (BSA) aiming to ensure the entire criminal justice system, starting from lodging an FIR to the judgement, goes digital.
The latest State/UT Nyaya Sanhita Ranking indicates substantial progress in the implementation of India's new criminal laws between November 2025 and June 2026, with the national score rising sharply from 46.47 per cent to 70.06 per cent, an improvement of nearly 24 percentage.
The biggest gain has been recorded in operational efficiency, the highest-weighted parametre carrying 45 per cent of the overall score. It increased from 14.79 per cent in November 2025 to 25.42 per cent in June 2026, suggesting marked improvements in investigation timelines, chargesheet filing, compliance with statutory deadlines and overall policing performance.
ICT application, which contributes 25 per cent to the ranking, also witnessed strong growth, rising from 10.55 per cent to 17.20 per cent. This reflects faster adoption of digital platforms such as e-Sakshya, electronic evidence management and technology-driven policing.
Administrative reforms, accounting for 20 per cent of the ranking, improved from 14.71 per cent to 18.96 per cent, indicating better institutional preparedness, implementation of standard operating procedures and governance reforms.
The integration component, weighted at 10 per cent, increased from 6.42 per cent to 8.48 per cent, highlighting improved coordination among police, forensic laboratories, prosecution agencies and courts.
While the national score of 70.06 per cent indicates considerable progress, it also points to the need for sustained efforts to achieve full compliance and uniform implementation across all jurisdictions.
"We are hopeful that by December this year, all the States and UTs will come on board in full implementation of the process," the official added.
The three new criminal laws aim to make the judicial process not only affordable, accessible, and approachable, but also simple, consistent, and transparent, the official added.
According to the government data, the implementation of new criminal justice framework has registered significant progress across key policing, investigation and forensic indicators, with fresh data comparing performance between 2024 and 2026 showing marked improvements in efficiency, compliance and technology adoption.
According to data, cumulative FIR registrations increased more than four-fold from 17.90 lakh in 2024 to 74.41 lakh in 2026, while chargesheets filed rose from 15.92 lakh to 59.71 lakh, indicating a substantial rise in case processing.
Significantly, timeliness in investigations also improved considerably.
A 60-day chargesheet compliance climbed from 50.92 per cent in 2024 to 67.26 per cent in 2026, while 90-day compliance registered an even sharper increase, rising from 39.56 per cent to 60.95 per cent during the same period.
The proportion of FIRs consumed in courts improved from 39.01 per cent to 45.99 per cent, reflecting stronger judicial integration.
Similarly, Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO) compliance increased from 65 per cent to 76.29 per cent, highlighting better adherence to digital workflows.
"Technology-enabled policing witnessed notable expansion," the official added.
Zero-FIR registrations jumped from 12,821 in 2024 to 63,572 in 2026. Coverage under the e-Sakshya digital evidence platform more than doubled from 23.07 per cent to 48.78 per cent, while Sakshya IDs recorded a surge from 5.57 lakh to 46.50 lakh, demonstrating rapid adoption of digital evidence management.
"The forensic ecosystem also recorded significant strengthening. The number of Mobile Forensic Vans expanded 14-fold, from 50 to 700. DNA forensic laboratories upgraded from 28 to 30, while cyber forensic laboratories upgraded rose from 27 to 28," the official informed.
The ongoing criminal justice reforms are improving investigation timelines, expanding digital evidence collection, strengthening forensic infrastructure and enhancing overall efficiency in law enforcement across the country, the official said.
As part of preparations for implementing the new criminal laws, the Centre has undertaken a nationwide capacity-building programme, training over 16.08 lakh personnel across States and Union Territories. The trained workforce includes 15.30 lakh police personnel, 43,941 prison officers, 3,036 forensic officers, 18,884 judicial officers, and 12,100 public prosecutors, reflecting a coordinated effort across the criminal justice system.
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