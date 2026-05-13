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Assam Cabinet Approves Implementation Of UCC, Bill In Assembly On May 26: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Chief Minister said Uttarakhand, Goa and Gujarat have already implemented the UCC, but his government has customised it for the requirements of Assam.

assam-cabinet-approves-implementation-of-ucc-bill-in-assembly-on-may-26-says-himanta
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | File photo (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday approved the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, but the tribal population will be kept outside its purview, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The UCC Bill will be laid before the new legislative assembly on May 26, the chief minister said at a press conference here after chairing the first cabinet meeting of his second term as the head of the government.

"This is a major decision taken in the first cabinet meeting and aligns with the commitment we made during the elections," he said. Sarma said Uttarakhand, Goa and Gujarat have already implemented the UCC, but his government has customised it for the requirements of Assam.

"We have completely exempted the tribal population from the purview of UCC. All rituals, traditions and customs practised by the people of Assam outside the scope of UCC," he said. The UCC will deal with succession, marriage, live-in relationships and compulsory registration of marriage and divorce, he added.

Speaking to media later, Sarma said in BJP's election manifesto, the party had made a commitment that it will implement UCC in Assam. "The first cabinet decided that we will implement UCC in Assam... In this way, we fulfilled a big promise of BJP's election manifesto."

"Basically, the UCC will deal with marriage, live-in relationship and compulsory registration of marriage, including divorce. It will be almost in sync with Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Goa. However, we have completely exempted the tribal population and customs, rituals, and traditions of Assam. Because in Assam we have different communities, different customs," he said.

Read More

  1. Population Control Policies, UCC Require Public Cooperation: RSS Chief
  2. ‘UCC A Constitutional Ambition, Nothing To Do With Any Religion Particularly’: CJI

TAGGED:

ASSAM CABINET
UCC BILL
UNIFORM CIVIL CODE
IMPLEMENTATION OF UCC
HIMANTA BISWA SARMA

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