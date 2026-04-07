ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam BJP Files Complaints Against Kharge With Police, EC Over 'Hate' Speech

Guwahati: The BJP on Tuesday said it has filed complaints with the Assam Police and the Election Commission against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his alleged hate speech at an election rally in the state.

Assam BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita, in a statement, said while Congress leaders repeatedly claim to uphold the Constitution, their actions "blatantly contradict the very spirit of constitutional freedom and respect for all faiths".

He said one complaint has been filed at the Basistha Police Station in Guwahati, and another was lodged with the poll panel. Kalita said that the "recent demand by Kharge to ban RSS-BJP not only reflects political intolerance but also exposes the intellectual bankruptcy within the party's top leadership".

"The Assam Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party strongly condemns the deeply offensive and irresponsible remarks made during an election rally on April 6 at Nilambazar in Sribhumi district, which amounted to an outright insult to Hindu beliefs and traditions," he added.