Assam BJP Chief Faces Police Complaint By Opposition Over Alleged Voter Deletion Plot
The United Forum of Opposition Parties accuses Assam BJP chief Dilip Saikia of plotting to delete thousands of voters from the rolls in 60 constituencies.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 12:58 PM IST
Guwahati: A united forum of opposition parties on Friday filed a complaint at Dispur Police Station against Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Assam chief and MP Dilip Saikia, alleging a large-scale conspiracy to delete voters from electoral rolls in at least 60 Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs).
Senior Congress leader Ripun Bora said the complaint was filed against Saikia for his alleged video conference on January 4, where he directed all his party MLAs and district presidents to identify at least 5,000 to 10,000 voters in every constituency across 60 constituencies.
Bora further alleged that a deadline was fixed and a minister was appointed to supervise the exercise. “He directed that this list be submitted by January 12 and entrusted one minister to supervise all these efforts. The design was to delete at least 5,000 to 10,000 voters from each constituency,” he told the media.
Calling the alleged plan a “direct assault” on democracy, Bora stated that the design had already been exposed. “This is ‘vote chori’. What Rahul Gandhi has been demanding and agitating about across the country has now been proved again in Assam,” he said.
The Congress leader also expressed concern over the Election Commission’s silence. “Till now, the Election Commission has kept mum. They have not taken any action. This is a serious offence,” he added.
The forum further demands that the video conference footage involving Saikia be immediately secured and preserved, terming it crucial evidence of a larger conspiracy to remove genuine voters from electoral rolls.
Bora also warned of intensified protests, saying the opposition parties would start agitation all over the state against the ‘vote chori’ by the BJP government. “We want the BJP to desist from such anti-democratic and anti-constitutional activities,” he said.
The delegation that submitted the complaint included Congress MP Rakibul Hussain, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi, State Women's Congress President Mira Borthakur, along with several other opposition leaders.
The opposition forum has urged the police to register a case under appropriate penal provisions and take immediate action to ensure free, fair and transparent electoral processes in Assam.
The controversy erupted on January 7, when Raijor Dal President and MLA from Sivasagar, Akhil Gogoi, accused Assam BJP President Saikia of planning targeted deletions of voters ahead of the Special Revision (SR) exercise.
Gogoi went on to claim that during a video conference held on January 4, Saikia directed BJP MLAs and district presidents to identify 5,000 to 10,000 voters in each constituency who were not supporters of the BJP.
Though BJP and Saikia himself denied such allegations and called them baseless, Gogoi revealed some screenshots in the public domain of the said meeting in his support and challenged Saikia to prove that he is clean.
Also Read