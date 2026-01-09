ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam BJP Chief Faces Police Complaint By Opposition Over Alleged Voter Deletion Plot

Guwahati: A united forum of opposition parties on Friday filed a complaint at Dispur Police Station against Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Assam chief and MP Dilip Saikia, alleging a large-scale conspiracy to delete voters from electoral rolls in at least 60 Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs).

Senior Congress leader Ripun Bora said the complaint was filed against Saikia for his alleged video conference on January 4, where he directed all his party MLAs and district presidents to identify at least 5,000 to 10,000 voters in every constituency across 60 constituencies.

Bora further alleged that a deadline was fixed and a minister was appointed to supervise the exercise. “He directed that this list be submitted by January 12 and entrusted one minister to supervise all these efforts. The design was to delete at least 5,000 to 10,000 voters from each constituency,” he told the media.

A copy of complaint against Assam BJP President (ETV Bharat)

Calling the alleged plan a “direct assault” on democracy, Bora stated that the design had already been exposed. “This is ‘vote chori’. What Rahul Gandhi has been demanding and agitating about across the country has now been proved again in Assam,” he said.