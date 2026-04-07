ETV Bharat / bharat

All Infiltrators Will Be Sent Back, Once BJP Comes To Power In Bengal: Shah

FILE - Union Home Minister Amit Shah ( IANS )

Patharkandi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that a 'parivartan' is inevitable in West Bengal, and said once the BJP comes to power in the state, all infiltrators will be sent back to their countries. Addressing an election rally in Patharkandi in Assam’s Sribhumi district, he also claimed that the Congress gave shelter to illegal immigrants in Assam's Barak Valley, making them "predominant" in Sribhumi, Silchar and Cachar districts. He alleged that the Congress opposes the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as it knows that the law will ensure no infiltrators remain in the state.