ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Elections 2026 | Who Will Win Haflong Seat In Assam?

Haflong (ST) is the lone hill station constituency of Assam located in Dima Hasao district. It remains a key political seat reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST). The constituency witnessed strong voter participation over the years, which was reflected in this year’s election as well, with 82.48 per cent turnout.

The seat has 1,58,640 voters, including 78,514 male and 80,126 female electors across 261 polling stations.

The contest sees a direct poll battle between Congress candidate Nandita Gorlosa and BJP’s Rupali Langthasa. Gorlosa had won the seat in 2021 on a BJP ticket with over 57 per cent vote share before switching sides. She left the saffron party as she was denied ticket, making this election a politically intriguing battle.