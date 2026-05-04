ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Elections 2026 | Who Will Emerge Victorious From Silchar In Assam?

Silchar is the business hub of southern Assam’s Barak Valley and one of the state’s most prominent urban constituencies. It recorded a voter turnout of 80.68 per cent.

With 2,12,413 voters, 1,03,399 male and 1,09,012 female and two third-gender electors, Silchar spans 257 polling stations. The region is known for its linguistic and cultural significance, particularly among Bengali-speaking populations.

The region remains a BJP stronghold, as the party won decisively in 2021 with Dipayan Chakraborty securing over 56 per cent of the votes. In 2026, the contest featured the BJP's popular leader Dr Rajdeep Roy against the Congress candidate Abhijit Paul.