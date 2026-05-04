Assembly Elections 2026 | Who Will Emerge Victorious From Silchar In Assam?
The region remains a BJP stronghold, as the party won decisively in 2021
Published : May 4, 2026 at 5:08 AM IST
Silchar is the business hub of southern Assam’s Barak Valley and one of the state’s most prominent urban constituencies. It recorded a voter turnout of 80.68 per cent.
With 2,12,413 voters, 1,03,399 male and 1,09,012 female and two third-gender electors, Silchar spans 257 polling stations. The region is known for its linguistic and cultural significance, particularly among Bengali-speaking populations.
The region remains a BJP stronghold, as the party won decisively in 2021 with Dipayan Chakraborty securing over 56 per cent of the votes. In 2026, the contest featured the BJP's popular leader Dr Rajdeep Roy against the Congress candidate Abhijit Paul.
Silchar’s politics often revolve around issues like urban infrastructure, flood management due to the Barak River, employment, and preservation of linguistic identity. The seat also holds importance due to the legacy of the Barak Valley language movement.
Despite being the BJP bastion, opposition parties continue to challenge by consolidating minority and urban voter concerns. The 2026 outcome is the test for BJP’s dominance.