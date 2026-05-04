ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Elections 2026 | Who Will Be King Of Ram Krishna Nagar In Assam?

Formerly known as Ratabari, Ram Krishna Nagar was renamed following the 2023 delimitation. The development marks a major shift in identity while retaining its political significance.

Reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), the seat recorded one of the highest turnouts at 86.70 per cent. It has 2,17,500 electors, 1,11,223 male, 1,06,274 female and three third-gender voters, across 277 polling stations.

The 2026 contest is between BJP’s Bijoy Malakar, who won the 2021 election with 36,221 votes, against AIUDF candidate Anup Kumar Das Talukdar and Congress nominee Suruchi Roy.