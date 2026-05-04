Assembly Elections 2026 | Who Will Be King Of Ram Krishna Nagar In Assam?
The contest is between BJP’s Bijoy Malakar, who won the 2021 election with 36,221 votes, against AIUDF candidate Anup Kumar Das Talukdar and Congress nominee.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 6:03 AM IST
Formerly known as Ratabari, Ram Krishna Nagar was renamed following the 2023 delimitation. The development marks a major shift in identity while retaining its political significance.
Reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), the seat recorded one of the highest turnouts at 86.70 per cent. It has 2,17,500 electors, 1,11,223 male, 1,06,274 female and three third-gender voters, across 277 polling stations.
The 2026 contest is between BJP’s Bijoy Malakar, who won the 2021 election with 36,221 votes, against AIUDF candidate Anup Kumar Das Talukdar and Congress nominee Suruchi Roy.
The constituency witnessed polling campaigns around issues such as border trade, connectivity, agriculture, and welfare schemes targeting SC communities.
Ram Krishna Nagar is also significant as it’s located near the Assam-Tripura border, sparking political mobilisation around migration and identity concerns. Historically, the seat witnessed shifting party loyalties, though BJP has gained ground in recent elections.
The 2026 result will be crucial in assessing whether the ruling party consolidates its influence or opposition can capitalize on local issues and other dynamics.