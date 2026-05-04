ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Elections 2026 | Who Will Be King Of Ram Krishna Nagar In Assam?

The contest is between BJP’s Bijoy Malakar, who won the 2021 election with 36,221 votes, against AIUDF candidate Anup Kumar Das Talukdar and Congress nominee.

Assembly Elections 2026 | Who Will Be King Of Ram Krishna Nagar In Assam?
Representational Image (File/PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 4, 2026 at 6:03 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Formerly known as Ratabari, Ram Krishna Nagar was renamed following the 2023 delimitation. The development marks a major shift in identity while retaining its political significance.

Reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), the seat recorded one of the highest turnouts at 86.70 per cent. It has 2,17,500 electors, 1,11,223 male, 1,06,274 female and three third-gender voters, across 277 polling stations.

The 2026 contest is between BJP’s Bijoy Malakar, who won the 2021 election with 36,221 votes, against AIUDF candidate Anup Kumar Das Talukdar and Congress nominee Suruchi Roy.

The constituency witnessed polling campaigns around issues such as border trade, connectivity, agriculture, and welfare schemes targeting SC communities.

Ram Krishna Nagar is also significant as it’s located near the Assam-Tripura border, sparking political mobilisation around migration and identity concerns. Historically, the seat witnessed shifting party loyalties, though BJP has gained ground in recent elections.

The 2026 result will be crucial in assessing whether the ruling party consolidates its influence or opposition can capitalize on local issues and other dynamics.

TAGGED:

ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026
ASSAM
RAM KRISHNA NAGAR
ASSAM ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.