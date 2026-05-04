Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Pulok Gohain's Tinsukia Constituency Shortly
The counting of votes for the Tinsukia Assembly Constituency will begin shortly. It will be a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 6:00 AM IST
Tinsukia, located in the Tinsukia district of Assam, is one of the most economically significant constituencies in Upper Assam. Unlike many predominantly rural seats in the region, Tinsukia has a strong semi-urban character, driven by its oil, tea, and coal industries.
The town serves as a commercial hub, and its proximity to major centres like Dibrugarh adds to its strategic importance. The constituency has a sizeable electorate, with a mix of urban traders, tea garden workers, and rural populations contributing to its diverse socio-economic profile.
Tinsukia has seen a decisive shift toward the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2016. The party secured the seat in 2016 and retained it in the 2021 elections, with Sanjoy Kishan emerging as a key political figure. These back-to-back victories reflect the BJP’s strong support base among urban voters, business communities, and sections of the tea garden population.
Pulok Gohain from the BJP and Devid Phukan from the Congress are contesting from this seat in this year’s election.
The constituency recorded a voter turnout of around 78.12 per cent, which is relatively lower than that of rural constituencies but typical of semi-urban areas. Despite this, voter participation remains significant, indicating active engagement in the electoral process.
Tinsukia’s industrial base makes it distinct from many other constituencies in Assam. However, this also poses challenges, including environmental pollution, urban congestion, and pressure on infrastructure.
Tinsukia is expected to mirror broader political trends in Upper Assam, while local economic issues and urban development will play a crucial role in shaping voter sentiment.