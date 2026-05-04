ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Pulok Gohain's Tinsukia Constituency Shortly

Tinsukia, located in the Tinsukia district of Assam, is one of the most economically significant constituencies in Upper Assam. Unlike many predominantly rural seats in the region, Tinsukia has a strong semi-urban character, driven by its oil, tea, and coal industries.

The town serves as a commercial hub, and its proximity to major centres like Dibrugarh adds to its strategic importance. The constituency has a sizeable electorate, with a mix of urban traders, tea garden workers, and rural populations contributing to its diverse socio-economic profile.

Tinsukia has seen a decisive shift toward the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2016. The party secured the seat in 2016 and retained it in the 2021 elections, with Sanjoy Kishan emerging as a key political figure. These back-to-back victories reflect the BJP’s strong support base among urban voters, business communities, and sections of the tea garden population.

Pulok Gohain from the BJP and Devid Phukan from the Congress are contesting from this seat in this year’s election.