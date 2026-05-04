Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Jiban Gogoi's Sissiborgaon Constituency Shortly
The counting of votes for the Sissiborgaon Assembly Constituency will begin shortly. It will be a direct fight between the NDA and the INDIA Block.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 6:02 AM IST
Sissiborgaon, located in Dhemaji district of Assam, is a constituency with a distinct socio-cultural identity, largely shaped by tribal communities, particularly the Mising. It is classified as a rural-urban (RU) seat, though much of its population resides in rural areas dependent on agriculture, fishing, and allied activities.
The constituency has a moderate electorate size compared to others in Upper Assam, and its demographic composition plays a key role in shaping electoral outcomes.
Sissiborgaon has witnessed a steady consolidation of support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2016. The party secured the seat in the 2016 elections and retained it in 2021, marking a shift from earlier patterns in which regional parties and the Congress held influence.
This year, the BJP candidate contesting from this seat is Jiban Gogoi.
This trend reflects the BJP’s growing outreach among tribal communities and its emphasis on development initiatives in remote regions.
The constituency recorded a voter turnout of around 79.40 per cent, which, while slightly lower than some neighbouring rural constituencies, still indicates active participation in the electoral process. Voters here tend to weigh both identity-based concerns and development issues when casting their votes.
This constituency is highly prone to flooding due to its proximity to the Brahmaputra and its tributaries. River erosion and displacement are recurring concerns that directly affect the population.
Sissiborgaon stands out as a constituency where identity politics intersects with development needs, and where local issues will continue to play a decisive role in shaping voter preferences.