ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Jiban Gogoi's Sissiborgaon Constituency Shortly

Sissiborgaon, located in Dhemaji district of Assam, is a constituency with a distinct socio-cultural identity, largely shaped by tribal communities, particularly the Mising. It is classified as a rural-urban (RU) seat, though much of its population resides in rural areas dependent on agriculture, fishing, and allied activities.

The constituency has a moderate electorate size compared to others in Upper Assam, and its demographic composition plays a key role in shaping electoral outcomes.

Sissiborgaon has witnessed a steady consolidation of support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2016. The party secured the seat in the 2016 elections and retained it in 2021, marking a shift from earlier patterns in which regional parties and the Congress held influence.

This year, the BJP candidate contesting from this seat is Jiban Gogoi.