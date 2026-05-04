ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Elections 2026 | Who Will Be The King Of Rongkhang In Assam?

Rongkhang (ST) is a newly carved constituency in Assam. Created in the 2023 delimitation process, it is crucial seat and holds political significance due to Karbi leadership influence and the power dynamics of the autonomous council. The seat also serves as a key factor in rebalancing tribal representation in the state.

In the Assembly Election 2026, the battle was majorly between Tuliram Ronghang of the BJP, a key figure in Karbi politics, against Congress’s Augustine Enghee and Pratima Engheepi of CPI(ML)(L).

Located in West Karbi Anglong, the seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and recorded a high voter turnout of 82.63 per cent in the recently concluded polls, underlining strong electoral participation in the hill district.