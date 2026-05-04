Assembly Elections 2026 | Who Will Be The King Of Rongkhang In Assam?
The seat serves as a key factor in rebalancing tribal representation in Assam.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 3:09 AM IST
Rongkhang (ST) is a newly carved constituency in Assam. Created in the 2023 delimitation process, it is crucial seat and holds political significance due to Karbi leadership influence and the power dynamics of the autonomous council. The seat also serves as a key factor in rebalancing tribal representation in the state.
In the Assembly Election 2026, the battle was majorly between Tuliram Ronghang of the BJP, a key figure in Karbi politics, against Congress’s Augustine Enghee and Pratima Engheepi of CPI(ML)(L).
Located in West Karbi Anglong, the seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and recorded a high voter turnout of 82.63 per cent in the recently concluded polls, underlining strong electoral participation in the hill district.
Rongkhang has 1,32,583 electors, including 66,686 male voters, 65,896 female voters and one third-gender voter, spread across 193 polling stations.
Each party focused their poll campaign around various issues such as development in hill areas, road connectivity for people, demands of autonomy, and implementation of peace accords in Karbi Anglong.
However, Rongkhang is a new political battleground where local influence, popularity and credibility of party and leaders can play decisive roles. The poll outcome after today’s counting will also indicate how tribal voters align in a post-delimitation scenario.