ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Rishiraj Hazarika's Ronganadi Constituency Shortly

Ronganadi, located in Lakhimpur district of Assam, is a predominantly rural constituency shaped by the dynamics of the Subansiri river system. With an electorate of around 1.78 lakh voters, the constituency reflects a largely agrarian society where farming, fishing, and small-scale livelihoods dominate. It is categorised as a rural seat, and its socio-economic profile is closely tied to seasonal changes and river behaviour.

Ronganadi has seen a clear political shift in recent years. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured the seat in 2016, marking a departure from earlier patterns, and retained it again in 2021. These consecutive victories underline the BJP’s growing influence in Upper Assam, particularly in rural constituencies where development promises and welfare schemes have resonated with voters.

Jayanta Khaund from the Congress, Rishiraj Hazarika from the BJP, Pawan Sautal from the Jharkhand Multi Morcha (JMM) and Hemkanta Miri from SUCI(C) are contesting for this year’s election from this seat.