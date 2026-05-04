ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Krishna Kamal Tanti's Rangapara Constituency Shortly

Rangapara, located in Sonitpur district of Assam, is a strategically important constituency situated close to the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. Known for its vast tea gardens and mixed population, the constituency includes tea tribe communities, Nepali-origin settlers, and indigenous Assamese groups. It is classified as a rural-urban seat and has an electorate of around 1.69 lakh voters, making it relatively small but politically significant in Upper Assam.

Rangapara has emerged as a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2016. The party secured the seat in the 2016 elections and retained it in 2021, with Krishna Kamal Tanti winning convincingly. These successive victories reflect the BJP’s growing influence in tea garden regions, where welfare schemes and grassroots organisation have played a key role in consolidating support.

In 2026, Kartik Chandra Kurmi (Congress) and Krishna Kamal Tanti (BJP) are contesting for this seat.