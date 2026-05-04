Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Basanta Das' Naoboicha Constituency Shortly
The counting of votes for the Naoboicha Assembly Constituency will begin shortly. It will be a direct fight between the NDA and the INDIA Block.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 6:01 AM IST
Counting of votes for the Naoboicha Constituency will begin soon.
Naoboicha, located in the Lakhimpur district of Assam, is a Scheduled Caste-reserved constituency that reflects the political fluidity of Upper Assam. Predominantly rural in character, the constituency has an electorate of over 1.73 lakh voters, with agriculture forming the backbone of the local economy. Villages spread across riverine plains define its geography, and seasonal flooding plays a significant role in shaping both livelihoods and electoral concerns.
Nowboicha has emerged as a classic swing seat. In the 2016 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured the constituency, marking a shift from earlier political patterns. However, in the 2021 elections, the Congress regained the seat, with Bharat Narah winning and re-establishing the party’s presence. This alternating trend highlights how voters in Nowboicha often respond to local issues and leadership rather than sticking consistently with one party.
In the 2026 Assembly election, Bikrom Das (VPI), Basanta Das (AGP), Dr Joy Prakash Das (INC), and Achyut Das (AAP) are contesting for the seat.
The constituency recorded a voter turnout of around 88.43 per cent, indicating strong participation and a politically engaged electorate. Such high turnout levels often make electoral outcomes more competitive and less predictable.
Naoboicha is highly vulnerable to flooding and erosion, which affect agriculture and infrastructure.