ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Basanta Das' Naoboicha Constituency Shortly

Counting of votes for the Naoboicha Constituency will begin soon.

Naoboicha, located in the Lakhimpur district of Assam, is a Scheduled Caste-reserved constituency that reflects the political fluidity of Upper Assam. Predominantly rural in character, the constituency has an electorate of over 1.73 lakh voters, with agriculture forming the backbone of the local economy. Villages spread across riverine plains define its geography, and seasonal flooding plays a significant role in shaping both livelihoods and electoral concerns.

Nowboicha has emerged as a classic swing seat. In the 2016 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured the constituency, marking a shift from earlier political patterns. However, in the 2021 elections, the Congress regained the seat, with Bharat Narah winning and re-establishing the party’s presence. This alternating trend highlights how voters in Nowboicha often respond to local issues and leadership rather than sticking consistently with one party.