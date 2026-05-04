Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Rupak Sarmah's Nagaon-Batadraba Constituency Shortly
The counting of votes for the Nagaon-Batadraba Assembly Constituency will begin shortly. It will be a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 6:01 AM IST
Nagaon-Batadraba, located in Nagaon district of Assam, is one of the most culturally significant constituencies in the state. Nowgong was one of the 126 Assembly constituencies of the Assam Legislative Assembly, but in 2023, it was renamed to Nagaon-Batadraba.
The constituency has largely remained a Congress-leaning seat. The party retained the constituency in both the 2016 and 2021 elections, with Sibamoni Bora winning in 2021.
This consistency highlights the strength of Congress’ local organisational network and its ability to maintain voter loyalty even during periods when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expanded across much of the state. This year, the Congress has fielded Durlav Chamua, while the BJP has fielded Rupak Sarmah.
The constituency recorded a voter turnout of around 84.08 per cent, indicating consistent and active participation in the electoral process. Voters here tend to focus heavily on local issues and candidate credibility, rather than being influenced solely by broader state-level narratives.
For the upcoming Assembly elections, the BJP has been steadily expanding its base in the constituency, focusing on development schemes, infrastructure projects, and welfare benefits. The Congress, on the other hand, will rely on its traditional support base and grassroots connections to retain the seat.
The presence of Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva, gives the constituency a strong religious and historical identity.
Despite this cultural prominence, the constituency remains largely rural, with agriculture forming the backbone of the local economy. It has close to 2 lakh electors, with a fairly balanced gender composition, reflecting steady grassroots participation.
Geographically, Nagaon-Batadrava includes fertile agricultural land along with riverine belts affected by Brahmaputra flooding.