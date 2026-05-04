ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Rupak Sarmah's Nagaon-Batadraba Constituency Shortly

Nagaon-Batadraba, located in Nagaon district of Assam, is one of the most culturally significant constituencies in the state. Nowgong was one of the 126 Assembly constituencies of the Assam Legislative Assembly, but in 2023, it was renamed to Nagaon-Batadraba.

The constituency has largely remained a Congress-leaning seat. The party retained the constituency in both the 2016 and 2021 elections, with Sibamoni Bora winning in 2021.

This consistency highlights the strength of Congress’ local organisational network and its ability to maintain voter loyalty even during periods when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expanded across much of the state. This year, the Congress has fielded Durlav Chamua, while the BJP has fielded Rupak Sarmah.

The constituency recorded a voter turnout of around 84.08 per cent, indicating consistent and active participation in the electoral process. Voters here tend to focus heavily on local issues and candidate credibility, rather than being influenced solely by broader state-level narratives.