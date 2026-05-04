Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Pijush Hazarika's Jagiroad Constituency Shortly
The counting of votes for the Jagiroad Assembly Constituency will begin shortly. It will be a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 6:01 AM IST
The voting for the Jagiroad Assembly Constituency will begin shortly.
Jagiroad, located in the Morigaon district of Assam, is a Scheduled Caste-reserved constituency that reflects a mix of rural life and industrial legacy. Once known for the Nagaon Paper Mill, the area still carries expectations of industrial revival, making employment a key election issue. The constituency is largely rural in character and has over 2.5 lakh electors, with a balanced male-female voter base.
In Assam Assembly elections, Jagiroad has seen a clear political shift over the past decade. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strengthened its position here in 2016 when Pijush Hazarika won the seat, marking a departure from earlier Congress dominance. He retained the constituency in the 2021 elections, benefiting from the BJP-led alliance’s organisational strength and coordinated campaign strategy.
Voter participation in Jagiroad has remained high, with turnout recorded at around 87.33 per cent, indicating strong grassroots engagement.
For the upcoming Assembly elections, the BJP and Indian National Congress (INC) will compete mainly on addressing unemployment, infrastructure gaps, and economic concerns. Pijush Hazarika is likely to remain a central figure for the BJP, while the Congress fields Bubul Das to reclaim voter trust.
Geographically, Jagiroad lies along important transport routes, enhancing its strategic value.