ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Pijush Hazarika's Jagiroad Constituency Shortly

The voting for the Jagiroad Assembly Constituency will begin shortly.

Jagiroad, located in the Morigaon district of Assam, is a Scheduled Caste-reserved constituency that reflects a mix of rural life and industrial legacy. Once known for the Nagaon Paper Mill, the area still carries expectations of industrial revival, making employment a key election issue. The constituency is largely rural in character and has over 2.5 lakh electors, with a balanced male-female voter base.

In Assam Assembly elections, Jagiroad has seen a clear political shift over the past decade. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strengthened its position here in 2016 when Pijush Hazarika won the seat, marking a departure from earlier Congress dominance. He retained the constituency in the 2021 elections, benefiting from the BJP-led alliance’s organisational strength and coordinated campaign strategy.