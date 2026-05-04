Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Ashok Singhal's Dhekiajuli Constituency Shortly
The counting of votes for the Dhekiajuli Assembly Constituency will begin shortly. It will be interesting to see who will gain the seat this year.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 6:01 AM IST
Dhekiajuli, located in Sonitpur district of Assam, is a politically active constituency that reflects the changing electoral dynamics of Upper Assam. Classified as a rural-urban seat, it has a diverse population, including tea garden workers, Assamese communities, and various tribal groups.
With an electorate of around 2.24 lakh voters, Dhekiajuli holds importance both demographically and politically in the region.
Dhekiajuli has undergone a significant political shift over the past decade. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured the seat in 2016, marking a departure from the Congress' earlier influence. The party retained the constituency in 2021, with Ashok Singhal winning again, highlighting the BJP’s consolidation among tea garden workers and rural voters. These back-to-back victories reflect a broader trend of the BJP strengthening its base across Upper Assam.
In the 2026 Assembly election, Ashok Singhal of the BJP and Batash Orang of the Congress are contesting for the seat.
The constituency recorded a voter turnout of around 83.29 per cent, indicating steady participation. While slightly lower than in some rural seats, the turnout still reflects an engaged electorate that actively participates in the democratic process.
Dhekiajuli includes tea estates, forest areas, and rural settlements. Key issues for voters include tea garden wages, land rights, road connectivity, and flood management. The constituency also gained attention during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, reflecting its politically aware population.