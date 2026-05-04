ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Ashok Singhal's Dhekiajuli Constituency Shortly

Dhekiajuli, located in Sonitpur district of Assam, is a politically active constituency that reflects the changing electoral dynamics of Upper Assam. Classified as a rural-urban seat, it has a diverse population, including tea garden workers, Assamese communities, and various tribal groups.

With an electorate of around 2.24 lakh voters, Dhekiajuli holds importance both demographically and politically in the region.

Dhekiajuli has undergone a significant political shift over the past decade. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured the seat in 2016, marking a departure from the Congress' earlier influence. The party retained the constituency in 2021, with Ashok Singhal winning again, highlighting the BJP’s consolidation among tea garden workers and rural voters. These back-to-back victories reflect a broader trend of the BJP strengthening its base across Upper Assam.