Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Badruddin Ajmal's Binnakandi Constituency Shortly
The counting of votes for the Binnakandi Assembly Constituency will begin shortly. It will be interesting to see who will gain the seat this year.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 6:01 AM IST
The counting of votes for the Binnakandi Assembly Constituency will begin shortly.
Binnakandi, located in the Hojai district of Assam, is a predominantly rural constituency in the Barak Valley region. With over 2.69 lakh electors, Binnakandi is one of the larger constituencies in terms of voter strength, and it is categorised as a rural seat, where agriculture and small-scale trade dominate livelihoods.
Binnakandi is a newly created Assembly constituency established in 2023 after the delimitation exercise. Situated in Hojai district in Central Assam, it is a general seat within the Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency. The formation of Binnakandi involved merging parts of the now-defunct Jamunamukh constituency.
For the 2026 Assembly elections, the following candidates are contesting from Binnakandi: Rejaul Karim Chowdhury (AJP), Sahabuddin Mazumdar (AGP), and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president Badruddin Ajmal.
Voter participation in Binnakandi has been notably high, with turnout recorded at around 87.75 per cent, indicating strong engagement among residents. Binnakandi remains a challenging seat due to consolidated voting patterns.
Known for its agrarian base and scattered settlements, the constituency has a significant Bengali-speaking population, with minority communities playing a crucial role in shaping electoral outcomes.
This constituency faces recurring issues, including flooding, poor road connectivity, and limited access to healthcare and education facilities.