ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Badruddin Ajmal's Binnakandi Constituency Shortly

The counting of votes for the Binnakandi Assembly Constituency will begin shortly.

Binnakandi, located in the Hojai district of Assam, is a predominantly rural constituency in the Barak Valley region. With over 2.69 lakh electors, Binnakandi is one of the larger constituencies in terms of voter strength, and it is categorised as a rural seat, where agriculture and small-scale trade dominate livelihoods.

Binnakandi is a newly created Assembly constituency established in 2023 after the delimitation exercise. Situated in Hojai district in Central Assam, it is a general seat within the Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency. The formation of Binnakandi involved merging parts of the now-defunct Jamunamukh constituency.

For the 2026 Assembly elections, the following candidates are contesting from Binnakandi: Rejaul Karim Chowdhury (AJP), Sahabuddin Mazumdar (AGP), and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president Badruddin Ajmal.