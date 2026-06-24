Assam-Aruanchal Road Connectivity Hit By Landslides On NH-315
Residents of Khonsa, Deomali, Soha and Namsang in Tirap district depend on this route for access to essential services in Assam, particularly in Dibrugarh.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Moran (Assam): Continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days in Arunachal Pradesh has triggered landslides at several locations along National Highway 315 near the Assam–Arunachal Pradesh border, disrupting road connectivity between the two states.
The affected stretch includes the section connecting Joypur in Assam's Dibrugarh district with the Deomali–Khonsa region of Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh. Landslides were reported at multiple locations along NH-315(A) on Wednesday.
The highway, which passes through the Dihing Patkai National Park area in Dibrugarh district, was widened last year. However, fresh landslides have been reported at three locations near Joypur, posing a threat to commuters and disrupting traffic movement.
Authorities have restricted vehicular movement along the affected stretch, and the highway has remained completely closed between 6 pm on Tuesday till 6 am on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.
Residents of Khonsa, Deomali, Soha and Namsang in Tirap district heavily depend on this route for access to essential services and markets in Assam, particularly in Dibrugarh and Naharkatia. The highway serves as a vital lifeline for daily commuting, trade and transportation of goods.
Local residents have urged the National Highways authorities to undertake immediate restoration. "We have appealed to the highway authorities to repair and strengthen the affected portions of the road at the earliest to prevent any major accident and restore smooth connectivity," a local resident said.
(With inputs from Umakanta Baruah)
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