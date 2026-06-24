ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam-Aruanchal Road Connectivity Hit By Landslides On NH-315

Incessant rain over the past few days in Arunachal Pradesh has triggered landslides ( ETV Bharat )

Moran (Assam): Continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days in Arunachal Pradesh has triggered landslides at several locations along National Highway 315 near the Assam–Arunachal Pradesh border, disrupting road connectivity between the two states.

The affected stretch includes the section connecting Joypur in Assam's Dibrugarh district with the Deomali–Khonsa region of Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh. Landslides were reported at multiple locations along NH-315(A) on Wednesday.

The highway, which passes through the Dihing Patkai National Park area in Dibrugarh district, was widened last year. However, fresh landslides have been reported at three locations near Joypur, posing a threat to commuters and disrupting traffic movement.

Authorities have restricted vehicular movement along the affected stretch, and the highway has remained completely closed between 6 pm on Tuesday till 6 am on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.