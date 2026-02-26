ETV Bharat / bharat

Asking Questions Is Called A Conspiracy In Today's India: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Attacking the Centre, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the world's largest democracy is being slowly pushed in a direction where dissent is labelled as treason and asking questions is called a conspiracy.

"In today's India, under the rule of a Compromised PM, peaceful protest has been turned into the biggest 'crime'. Think about it — no matter the issue, if you raise your voice against those in power through constitutional means, then batons, lawsuits, and jail are almost a certainty," he shared on X.

He said that tormented by paper leaks, the country's youths raised their voices for their future and were met with blows from batons.

According to Gandhi, the women wrestlers demanded a fair investigation into serious allegations against a powerful BJP leader. However, their cries were defamed, their movement crushed, and they were forcibly removed from the streets.

He said the demand for justice of a rape victim by supporters at the India Gate was deemed an "inconvenience" to the system, and they were dispersed.

Referring to the protests by Youth Congress activists during the India AI Impact Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, he said, "When Youth Congress peacefully protested against a US Trade deal harmful to the country, they were branded 'anti-national' and arrested".