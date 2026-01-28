ETV Bharat / bharat

Asia's Largest Civil Aviation Exhibition, Wings India 2026 Begins At Begumpet Airport

Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu poses for a photograph during the inauguration of Wings India 2026 ( IANS )

"Wings India 2026 serves as a powerful platform to spotlight India’s expanding aviation capabilities, future-ready infrastructure, and strengthening international partnerships—reinforcing the nation’s vision of emerging as a leading global aviation hub of the future," Airports Authority of India posted on X.

Various types of aircraft have arrived at Begumpet Airport for Wings India 2026 (ETV Bharat)

Wings India 2026, inaugurated by Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, showcasing products from nearly 150 aviation companies along with details of modern aircraft and various aspects such as manufacture of drones and drone taxis, promises to be a visual treat. Wings India 2026 will be held from January 28 to 31.

Hyderabad: Metal birds soaring like birds, performing excellent acrobatic maneuvers, emitting colorful smoke and approaching each other before suddenly turning away. These are some of the aerial displays by the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) and Mark Jeffery Aerobatic Team during the Wings India 2026, Asia's largest civil aviation exhibition and conference at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Aircraft on display during Wings India 2026 (ETV Bharat)

Various types of aircraft, including helicopters, portable flights, and commercial flights from different countries and companies have arrived at Begumpet Airport to participate at the exhibition, which is being jointly organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry. Business professionals will be allowed on Wednesday and Thursday, while visitors will be allowed on the January 30 and 31.

Mark Jeffery Aerobatic Team performs manoeuvres during the inauguration of Wings India 2026 (PTI)

The Civil Aviation Minister said under PM Modi's leadership India is presenting its remarkable aviation growth story to the world. "Over the next four days, the event will showcase India’s expanding capabilities, cutting-edge innovation and growing global partnerships strengthening our journey towards becoming an aviation hub," Naidu posted on his X handle.

During rehearsals on Tuesday, SKAT showcased performance with four aircraft. ​​The organisers said the team will entertain with various aerial displays using nine aircraft during the exhibition.

On Wednesday, SKAT performed from 12 to 12:30 pm, followed by Mark Jeffries from 1 to 1:30 pm and 4 to 4:30 pm. It will again perform from 7:30 to 8 PM. In addition, there will be a special drone show from 6:30 to 7 pm.

Aircraft on display during Wings India 2026 (PTI)

From January 29 to 31, arrangements have been made for SKAT to perform from 11 to 11:30 am, and the Mark Jeffries team from 12 to 12:30 pm and from 4 to 4:30 pm.