Asia's Largest Civil Aviation Exhibition, Wings India 2026 Begins At Begumpet Airport
Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu says Wings India 2026 will showcase India’s expanding capabilities, cutting-edge innovation and strengthen the journey towards becoming an aviation hub.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Metal birds soaring like birds, performing excellent acrobatic maneuvers, emitting colorful smoke and approaching each other before suddenly turning away. These are some of the aerial displays by the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) and Mark Jeffery Aerobatic Team during the Wings India 2026, Asia's largest civil aviation exhibition and conference at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Wings India 2026, inaugurated by Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, showcasing products from nearly 150 aviation companies along with details of modern aircraft and various aspects such as manufacture of drones and drone taxis, promises to be a visual treat. Wings India 2026 will be held from January 28 to 31.
"Wings India 2026 serves as a powerful platform to spotlight India’s expanding aviation capabilities, future-ready infrastructure, and strengthening international partnerships—reinforcing the nation’s vision of emerging as a leading global aviation hub of the future," Airports Authority of India posted on X.
Hon’ble Minister of Civil Aviation, Sh. @RamMNK ji inaugurated Wings India 2026, India’s premier and Asia’s largest civil aviation event, at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad.— Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) January 28, 2026
The inauguration of the Static Display Area formally set the stage for this four-day aviation showcase,… pic.twitter.com/W46VROPW5h
Various types of aircraft, including helicopters, portable flights, and commercial flights from different countries and companies have arrived at Begumpet Airport to participate at the exhibition, which is being jointly organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry. Business professionals will be allowed on Wednesday and Thursday, while visitors will be allowed on the January 30 and 31.
Honoured to inaugurate Wings India 2026, India’s premier and Asia’s largest civil aviation event at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad.— Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) January 28, 2026
Under the transformative leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, India is proudly presenting its remarkable aviation growth story… pic.twitter.com/YBIH9TASwk
The Civil Aviation Minister said under PM Modi's leadership India is presenting its remarkable aviation growth story to the world. "Over the next four days, the event will showcase India’s expanding capabilities, cutting-edge innovation and growing global partnerships strengthening our journey towards becoming an aviation hub," Naidu posted on his X handle.
During rehearsals on Tuesday, SKAT showcased performance with four aircraft. The organisers said the team will entertain with various aerial displays using nine aircraft during the exhibition.
On Wednesday, SKAT performed from 12 to 12:30 pm, followed by Mark Jeffries from 1 to 1:30 pm and 4 to 4:30 pm. It will again perform from 7:30 to 8 PM. In addition, there will be a special drone show from 6:30 to 7 pm.
From January 29 to 31, arrangements have been made for SKAT to perform from 11 to 11:30 am, and the Mark Jeffries team from 12 to 12:30 pm and from 4 to 4:30 pm.
