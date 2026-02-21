Asia’s Largest Air Combat Drill ‘Vayu Shakti-2026’ In Rajasthan To Begin From February 24 Under Tight Security
Jaisalmer declares Chandan range restricted ahead of exercise, enforcing strict security measures, movement curbs, photography ban and awareness drives in villages.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Jaisalmer: Ahead of ‘Vayu Shakti-2026’, Asia’s largest air combat exercise to be held from February 24 to 28 at the Chandan Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, authorities have put in place a comprehensive security plan.
The district administration, police, and the Indian Army are coordinating closely to ensure foolproof arrangements.
The entire range and surrounding buffer zones have been declared a restricted area due to the event’s sensitivity.
Officials said that for five days, civilian entry, movement, and unnecessary activities are strictly prohibited. Security agencies are monitoring continuously to ensure no lapses during the high-profile military exercise.
Awareness Campaigns And Public Meetings
Administrative officials conducted Gram Sabha meetings and Community Liaison Group (CLG) interactions in Lathi, Chandan, and nearby hamlets to inform residents about the exercise. Villagers were briefed that the event would include demonstrations involving advanced fighter jets, missile systems, and live bombing displays. For safety reasons, the area must remain completely cleared during the exercise.
Authorities appealed to parents to stop children from venturing toward the firing range out of curiosity. Residents were also told to use alternative routes and avoid spreading or believing rumours.
Special Advisory For Livestock Owners
Separate guidelines have been issued for livestock owners. They must not let cattle, sheep, goats, camels, or other animals graze near the restricted zone. Increased military and heavy-vehicle movements increase the likelihood of road accidents.
If animals stray onto main roads or into restricted zones, they could endanger livestock and disrupt military preparations. Villagers have been urged to act collectively and responsibly.
Ban On Photography And Social Media Monitoring
For security reasons, photography or videography of military activities, vehicles, or the firing range is strictly prohibited. Police have begun inspections of hotels and roadside eateries along the Jaisalmer–Chandan route.
Station House Officer (SHO) Premdan Ratnu warned that anyone found sharing sensitive material on social media will face strict legal action. Police are conducting continuous patrols and vehicle checks in the area.
SHO Premdan Ratnu of Sadar police station stated, “An event like Vayu Shakti is directly linked to national security. The safety of civilians is our top priority. Entering restricted areas or ignoring guidelines could lead to serious consequences. Police are maintaining strict vigilance and will take firm action against violators.”
He urged citizens to immediately report any suspicious activity to the police and extend full cooperation to the administration.
About Vayu Shakti-2026
According to the programme schedule, a full dress rehearsal will be held on February 24. The main firepower demonstration will take place on February 27. During the event, the Indian Air Force will showcase its precision-strike capabilities and ability to neutralise enemy targets.
The prestigious event is likely to be attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah, along with other VVIPs.
