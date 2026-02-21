ETV Bharat / bharat

Asia’s Largest Air Combat Drill ‘Vayu Shakti-2026’ In Rajasthan To Begin From February 24 Under Tight Security

Jaisalmer: Ahead of ‘Vayu Shakti-2026’, Asia’s largest air combat exercise to be held from February 24 to 28 at the Chandan Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, authorities have put in place a comprehensive security plan.

The district administration, police, and the Indian Army are coordinating closely to ensure foolproof arrangements.

The entire range and surrounding buffer zones have been declared a restricted area due to the event’s sensitivity.

Officials said that for five days, civilian entry, movement, and unnecessary activities are strictly prohibited. Security agencies are monitoring continuously to ensure no lapses during the high-profile military exercise.

Awareness Campaigns And Public Meetings

Administrative officials conducted Gram Sabha meetings and Community Liaison Group (CLG) interactions in Lathi, Chandan, and nearby hamlets to inform residents about the exercise. Villagers were briefed that the event would include demonstrations involving advanced fighter jets, missile systems, and live bombing displays. For safety reasons, the area must remain completely cleared during the exercise.

Authorities appealed to parents to stop children from venturing toward the firing range out of curiosity. Residents were also told to use alternative routes and avoid spreading or believing rumours.

Special Advisory For Livestock Owners

Separate guidelines have been issued for livestock owners. They must not let cattle, sheep, goats, camels, or other animals graze near the restricted zone. Increased military and heavy-vehicle movements increase the likelihood of road accidents.