Asiad Gold Medalist, Arjuna Awardee, Rajbongshi: Swapna Barman's Joining A Big Catch For TMC
State ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya, Bratya Basu, and Siliguri Mayor Goutam Deb welcome heptathlete into party, breathe fire at BJP.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
By Surajit Dutta
Kolkata: You know it is election season in West Bengal when there is a sudden rush of leaders shifting allegiances, and famous personalities getting recruited into the rival camps. In keeping with the trend, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has snared a prize catch on Friday. Heptathlon gold medalist at the 2018 Asian Games and Arjuna Awardee, Swapna Barman, has officially joined the TMC.
The significance of the move is not lost in political circles, given that Barman is a Rajbongshi, from an economically backward family in Ghoshpara, Jalpaiguri. If North Bengal has remained a headache for the ruling party, support of the indigenous Koch-Rajbongshi community is the main battleground in its fight with the BJP. Rajbongshis dominate over several seats in these border areas, most of which are reserved for SCs and STs.
On Friday, Barman joined the TMC at a press conference held in Trinamool Bhavan, located in Kolkata's Topsia, in the presence of state ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya and Bratya Basu, as well as Siliguri Mayor and ex-minister Goutam Deb. Welcoming her to the party, Bhattacharya said, "Swapna has made the country proud. She has established herself by fighting many adverse conditions. Sports teaches discipline and self-sacrifice. Based on those lessons, she has now stepped into the field of social service, inspired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee."
Siliguri Mayor Goutam Deb said, "Swapna is a great inspiration for the young generation, North Bengal sportspersons, and the state."
State Education Minister Bratya Basu used the opportunity to welcome Barman by attacking the BJP. He described her life struggle as the reality of Bollywood films like Chak De India and Dangal. Referring to the wrestlers' protest in Delhi, Basu said, "When international-level athletes like Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik were sitting on protest in Delhi, instead of standing by them, the BJP central leadership gave tickets to the son of the accused. BJP does not know how to respect women and athletes. But TMC, under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, knows how to give dignity and respect to women."
Nodding in agreement, the former athlete said she was inspired by the CM's developmental work to take the decision, adding that in future, she wants to work for the people and the development of sports.
Afterwards, the TMC leadership responded to pointed questions with aggressive answers. When asked about Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia getting a clean chit from the Delhi court, both Bhattacharya and Basu said it once again proved that BJP is using central probe agencies like CBI and ED for political interests.
On former BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar leading the party's campaign in Kolkata's Bhowanipore, which is the CM's pocket borough, Basu sarcastically said, "For the BJP, defeating Mamata Banerjee in Bhowanipore is like a dream come true."
The ministers also expressed anger over the role of the Election Commission in the upcoming elections, alleging that the ECI is working at the behest of the central government, and is transferring officers by curtailing the rights of the state government.
Also Read:
- Hailing From Delhi You Cannot Conquer Bengal: Mamata Banerjee's Jibe At BJP
- Change Is 'Inevitable': PM Modi Pens Open Letter To Bengal
- Mission Bengal: Bihar's NDA Allies Eye Border Seats In West Bengal To Dethrone Trinamool Congress
- As Final Voter List Deadline Approaches, Delay In Appointing Judges For SIR Verification Leave WB Voters Confused, Traumatised