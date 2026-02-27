ETV Bharat / bharat

Asiad Gold Medalist, Arjuna Awardee, Rajbongshi: Swapna Barman's Joining A Big Catch For TMC

By Surajit Dutta

Kolkata: You know it is election season in West Bengal when there is a sudden rush of leaders shifting allegiances, and famous personalities getting recruited into the rival camps. In keeping with the trend, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has snared a prize catch on Friday. Heptathlon gold medalist at the 2018 Asian Games and Arjuna Awardee, Swapna Barman, has officially joined the TMC.

The significance of the move is not lost in political circles, given that Barman is a Rajbongshi, from an economically backward family in Ghoshpara, Jalpaiguri. If North Bengal has remained a headache for the ruling party, support of the indigenous Koch-Rajbongshi community is the main battleground in its fight with the BJP. Rajbongshis dominate over several seats in these border areas, most of which are reserved for SCs and STs.

On Friday, Barman joined the TMC at a press conference held in Trinamool Bhavan, located in Kolkata's Topsia, in the presence of state ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya and Bratya Basu, as well as Siliguri Mayor and ex-minister Goutam Deb. Welcoming her to the party, Bhattacharya said, "Swapna has made the country proud. She has established herself by fighting many adverse conditions. Sports teaches discipline and self-sacrifice. Based on those lessons, she has now stepped into the field of social service, inspired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee."

Siliguri Mayor Goutam Deb said, "Swapna is a great inspiration for the young generation, North Bengal sportspersons, and the state."