ETV Bharat / bharat

Asia's Largest Multipurpose Hall To State-Of-The-Art Tech And Digital Infra: Why Bharat Mandapam Was Chosen For BRICS Summit 2026

A view of the bedecked Bharat Mandapam during the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Bharat Mandapam, located at Pragati Maidan in the capital, Delhi, has currently become a focal point of attraction not just for the country, but for the entire world. The occasion is the much-discussed BRICS Summit 2026, where heads of state and diplomatic stalwarts from powerful nations—including Russia, China, Brazil, and South Africa—have gathered for the summit scheduled for September 12 and 13.

With the eyes of the world fixed on this high-profile mega-event, one question arises in everyone's mind: why was 'Bharat Mandapam' chosen for this global gathering? Let us explore the unique features of this grand, state-of-the-art complex that place it among the world's finest convention centers.

A view of the bedecked Bharat Mandapam during the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi (ETV Bharat)

The choice of Bharat Mandapam and its significance

Hosting an international-level conference involves meeting various criteria, such as security, grandeur, technological sophistication, and the ability to manage thousands of guests simultaneously. Bharat Mandapam has proven itself on all these fronts.