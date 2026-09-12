Asia's Largest Multipurpose Hall To State-Of-The-Art Tech And Digital Infra: Why Bharat Mandapam Was Chosen For BRICS Summit 2026
Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan boasts of Asia's largest multipurpose hall besides state-of-the-art infrastructure ideal for a world event, reports Ashutosh Jha.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 1:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Bharat Mandapam, located at Pragati Maidan in the capital, Delhi, has currently become a focal point of attraction not just for the country, but for the entire world. The occasion is the much-discussed BRICS Summit 2026, where heads of state and diplomatic stalwarts from powerful nations—including Russia, China, Brazil, and South Africa—have gathered for the summit scheduled for September 12 and 13.
With the eyes of the world fixed on this high-profile mega-event, one question arises in everyone's mind: why was 'Bharat Mandapam' chosen for this global gathering? Let us explore the unique features of this grand, state-of-the-art complex that place it among the world's finest convention centers.
The choice of Bharat Mandapam and its significance
Hosting an international-level conference involves meeting various criteria, such as security, grandeur, technological sophistication, and the ability to manage thousands of guests simultaneously. Bharat Mandapam has proven itself on all these fronts.
Construction for the mega project was completed in 2023, and shortly after its inauguration, the G20 Summit was successfully held here. Situated on the historic grounds of Pragati Maidan in the heart of Delhi, this complex symbolizes the nation's economic and cultural progress.
It is located in close proximity to the seats of power and key diplomatic hubs. It boasts a successful track record of hosting global events; having previously hosted the historic G20 Summit, the venue already enjoys the confidence of global security agencies and event organizers.
Features that make Bharat Mandapam truly 'special'
- Asia's largest multipurpose hall: Bharat Mandapam's main convention center is its greatest asset. Its main plenary hall is vast, with a seating capacity of over 7,000 delegates. It rivals the standards of world-class opera houses and premier global conference venues.
- State-of-the-art technology and digital infrastructure: Designed to meet the demands of the digital age, this facility has been developed as a 'smart venue.' It features world-class simultaneous interpretation facilities, enabling guests from various countries to listen to proceedings in their own languages. One of the country's largest indoor LED display walls and broadcast-grade lighting make it visually unparalleled.
- Grand amphitheatre and exhibition area: The complex boasts an open-air amphitheatre with a capacity of approximately 3,000 people, offering an ideal setting for cultural events amidst natural beauty. Additionally, there are state-of-the-art, column-free, and fully air-conditioned exhibition halls spanning over 100,000 square meters, hosting global exhibitions such as 'Bharat Innovates.'
- Unprecedented security and parking arrangements: Security is paramount for events like the BRICS summit. Bharat Mandapam features a foolproof security grid, anti-drone systems, and dedicated routes for VVIP movement. Furthermore, a massive underground parking facility accommodates over 5,500 vehicles, ensuring smooth traffic flow without disrupting Delhi's regular traffic.
A message of a new and self-reliant India
Veteran writer Vivek Shukla observes that Bharat Mandapam is not merely a structure of brick, mortar, and concrete; it symbolizes the resolve of a transforming India—a nation with the mettle to lead the world on the global stage.
“Its architecture reflects a harmonious blend of Indian culture and modern engineering. Thus, as leaders from BRICS nations deliberate here, the venue stands as a testament to India's rising stature and capabilities before the entire world,” Shukla said.
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