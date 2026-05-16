ETV Bharat / bharat

Dhar Bhojshala Case: How Madhya Pradesh High Court Relied On ASI Survey

Dhar: While delivering the verdict in the Dhar Bhojshala case on Friday, the Madhya Pradesh High Court ruled that "the argument that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey was not conducted in a fair and impartial manner cannot be accepted".

"We find that the survey was conducted by adopting a scientific method in a fair and impartial manner. The presence of representatives of the petitioners and the respondent can be very well seen in the videography. The method which has been adopted by the experts was as per their expertise. The carbon dating method is used to determine the age of material itself and not for the age of the construction period," observed the bench comprising Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi.

The HC verdict was primarily based on the findings of the ASI report. The court recognised Bhojshala as the temple of Goddess Vagdevi Saraswati and granted Hindus the right to offer worship there.

The court noted that "Maa Saraswati has a significant place in the Sanatan scriptures. In Rigveda, Devi Saraswati is lauded not less than seventy-two times".

The court remarked that "the historical literature, architectural features clearly indicate that Bhojshala Complex for learning Sanskrit was constructed by Raja Bhoj in the year 1034 AD much prior to the claim of construction of mosque by the other community, i.e. April 28, 1935".

"As we stated that goddess Saraswati is a goddess who represents knowledge, and, therefore, at the ancient time, it cannot be overruled that the place constructed for learning of Sanskrit was having a temple of Maa Saraswati," the bench observed.

The ASI survey report