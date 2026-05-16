Dhar Bhojshala Case: How Madhya Pradesh High Court Relied On ASI Survey
The ASI had conducted a survey of the site for 98 days and submitted a 2,100-page report to the Indore Bench of the High Court.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
Dhar: While delivering the verdict in the Dhar Bhojshala case on Friday, the Madhya Pradesh High Court ruled that "the argument that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey was not conducted in a fair and impartial manner cannot be accepted".
"We find that the survey was conducted by adopting a scientific method in a fair and impartial manner. The presence of representatives of the petitioners and the respondent can be very well seen in the videography. The method which has been adopted by the experts was as per their expertise. The carbon dating method is used to determine the age of material itself and not for the age of the construction period," observed the bench comprising Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi.
The HC verdict was primarily based on the findings of the ASI report. The court recognised Bhojshala as the temple of Goddess Vagdevi Saraswati and granted Hindus the right to offer worship there.
The court noted that "Maa Saraswati has a significant place in the Sanatan scriptures. In Rigveda, Devi Saraswati is lauded not less than seventy-two times".
The court remarked that "the historical literature, architectural features clearly indicate that Bhojshala Complex for learning Sanskrit was constructed by Raja Bhoj in the year 1034 AD much prior to the claim of construction of mosque by the other community, i.e. April 28, 1935".
"As we stated that goddess Saraswati is a goddess who represents knowledge, and, therefore, at the ancient time, it cannot be overruled that the place constructed for learning of Sanskrit was having a temple of Maa Saraswati," the bench observed.
The ASI survey report
A team of 75 archaeologists of the ASI had conducted a survey of the site over a period of 98 days and submitted a 2,100-page report to the Indore Bench of the High Court.
Here are the key points of the report:
- Remnants of a pre-existing Hindu religious structure were discovered within the current edifice of Dhar Bhojshala. During the survey, a number of stones, pillars, beams, and construction material were unearthed that appeared to have been reused. Experts concluded that these remnants likely constituted parts of an ancient temple.
- Several idols and broken statues, which were identified as representations of various Hindu deities, were found. These discoveries included idols of Lord Shiva, Vishnu, Ganesha, Kubera, and Vasuki Naga. Furthermore, markings of religious symbols, intricate carvings, and artistic motifs were found inscribed on numerous pillars and stones throughout the site.
- Verses (shlokas) written in Sanskrit and the Devanagari script were discovered on certain stones and walls within Bhojshala, which referred to vidya (learning), gyan (knowledge), and Goddess Saraswati. This evidence indicates that Bhojshala historically served as a significant cultural and educational hub. The survey report dates these findings back to the Parmara era.
- According to the ASI report, a total of 106 main pillars and 82 semi-pillars are present within the Bhojshala premises, the majority of which are associated with the Hindu religion. Figures of humans and animals were also discovered during the survey. Additionally, ancient pottery and coins from the Mughal era were found.
- Carvings of lotus flowers were discovered within the temple structure. Lotus motifs were also found etched onto the older pillars and structural elements. Furthermore, ancient pillars bearing conch-shell motifs and the inscription 'Om Sarasvatyai Namah' were recovered. Based on historical accounts and various ancient documents, it is believed that in the 11th century, King Bhoj commissioned the construction of a temple and a centre for learning dedicated to Goddess Saraswati at this very site.
- Now that the court verdict has been delivered in favour of the temple, calls for the idol's repatriation have intensified. The High Court too has directed the government to make efforts to repatriate the idol of Vagdevi, which is currently housed in a museum in London. The idol has been kept at the British Museum on Great Russell Street in London for 117 years.
Muslim Community To Approach Supreme Court
The High Court has imposed a ban on offering namaz (prayers) within the Bhojshala premises and said that the Muslim side is at liberty to request alternative land for offering prayers. The Muslim side has announced its intention to challenge the High Court's verdict in the Supreme Court.
"This is a highly astonishing verdict. The ASI report is absolute nonsense. The ASI has failed to comply with the orders issued by the Supreme Court. We will challenge this verdict in the Supreme Court. We are hopeful that our arguments will be heard in the Supreme Court," said Dhar's City Qazi (Cleric) Waqar Sadiq.
Abdul Samad, a petitioner representing the Muslim side, said: "We have consistently offered namaz at the Bhojshala, and we will continue to do so this coming Friday as well. We intend to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the violation of our rights."
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