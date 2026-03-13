ETV Bharat / bharat

ASI Says Netaji's Cap Back On Display At Red Fort After 'Missing' Row

In a post on X, ASI said: "The original cap of Netaji housed at Red Fort, Delhi was taken to Sri Vijaya Puram from 19-25 January 2026, for an exhibition during Parakram Divas celebrations. After its return, an issue with the lock of display required the cap to be kept in safe custody. The lock has now been repaired and the cap has been placed back on display."

Hyderabad: Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Friday said that the original cap of Netaji housed at Red Fort, Delhi, has been placed back on display, after family members of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose raised doubts over the cap.

The explanation comes after Chandra Kumar Bose, grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and a former BJP leader, on Thursday, alleged that Netaji's cap has gone missing from the Netaji Museum at the Red Fort in Delhi.

In a post on X, Chandra Kumar Bose said that he and his family members had personally handed over Netaji’s cap to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The post read: “Dear Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, you may recall that I, along with members of my family, our friend Shri @SuparnoSatpathy and many others from the Open Platform for Netaji (OPN), had handed over Netaji’s cap to you. You had personally dedicated it at the Netaji Museum, Red Fort, Delhi on January 23, 2019 — Netaji Jayanti (Patriots’ Day of India).”

Bose also shared photographs of the event when the cap was handed over to the Prime Minister. “A member of OPN, Advocate Naveen Bamel, had recently visited the museum and found Netaji’s cap missing. No one at the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) could explain where it had gone. Netaji is our tallest leader and this is highly embarrassing. I shall be obliged if you kindly look into this matter,” Bose said.