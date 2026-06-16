ETV Bharat / bharat

ASI, National Museum Of Denmark Ink MoU To Trace historic Danish Ship 'Oresund'

New Delhi: Two top cultural agencies of India and Denmark have joined hands to undertake an underwater archaeological project aimed at locating and documenting the remains of the historic Danish ship 'Oresund', which was wrecked off the coast of Puducherry in the 17th century.

The Archaeological Survey of India's Underwater Archaeology Wing and the National Museum of Denmark: Njord - Center for Maritime and Underwater Cultural Heritage, Copenhagen, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to undertake this exploration.

This collaborative underwater archaeological project is aimed at locating and documenting the remains of the ship, which was wrecked off the coast near Karaikal, Puducherry, in 1619, India's culture ministry said in a statement. 'Oresund' occupies a significant place in maritime history as the first Danish ship known to have reached India, it said.

Shortly after its arrival in Indian waters, the vessel was wrecked near Karaikal, making it an important archaeological resource for understanding the early maritime interactions between Denmark and India, as well as the broader history of seafaring and trade in the Indian Ocean during the early seventeenth century, the ministry said.