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ASI Creating Replica Of Famous 80-Pillared Mauryan Era Hall Buried To Save It From Waterlogging In Patna

People at the Kumhrar archaeological site in Patna during the heritage walk on Tuesday ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is constructing a replica of the remains of the Mauryan-era 80-pillared assembly hall at Kumhrar in the state capital to showcase it to visitors and history lovers.

The upcoming structure is located just above the actual ruins of one of the world’s earliest ‘hypostyle’ (roof supported by pillars) halls, which archaeologists date to the reign of Mauryan dynasty emperor Ashoka ‘The Great’ (273 to 232 BCE). Some experts suggest that the Third Buddhist Council was held in that hall in 250 BC.

Ancient terracotta figurines found during the Kumhrar excavations kept in the on-site museum (ETV Bharat)

"We are constructing an exact replica of the Mauryan era 80-pillared hall as found in the excavations done by American archaeologist D.B. Spooner between 1912 and 1915 and K.P. Jaiswal from 1951 to 1955. The major portion of the work is complete, and we are now giving finishing touches to the structure," ASI Patna Circle superintending archaeologist Hari Om Sharan told ETV Bharat.

The pillars in the hall were arranged in parallel rows of 10 from east to west and eight from north to south. They were spaced at intervals of 15 feet, while the entrance was on the south side. However, the ASI filled the excavated site with earth and sand in 2005 because developmental activities in the area and a subsequent sharp rise in the groundwater level led to waterlogging.

People at the Kumhrar archaeological site in Patna during the heritage walk on Tuesday (ETV Bharat)

"The pillars were submerged in water, so our organisation decided to fill up the site to protect the stone pillars. However, the replica will show people what kind of hall it was. We have re-exposed one original pillar and incorporated it into the replica so people can appreciate it. The others have been recently carved from stone. Every pillar is positioned right on top of the buried original pillar," Hari Om said.

Incidentally, a pillar found in the Kumhrar excavation, along with some stone fragments, has been displayed at the site for visitors. Sharan was speaking on the sidelines of a heritage walk organised by the Bihar Heritage Development Society (BHDS) in collaboration with the ASI, which is the custodian of the archaeological site.

The walk was led by former ASI director Amarendra Nath, who was the first to excavate the Rakhigarhi (Haryana) site of the Harappan civilisation. BHDS executive director Anil Kumar, ASI Patna Circle excavation branch superintending archaeologist Bipin Chandra Negi, Maharaja College assistant professor Arun Kumar Rai, several other officials and students were also present.