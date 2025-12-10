ETV Bharat / bharat

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Discuss AI And Tech Collaboration To Boost India's Digital Infra

New Delhi: After Microsoft announced its plans to invest $17.5 billion in India over the next four years (2026-2029) to drive AI diffusion in the country, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday met with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to discuss the role of artificial intelligence in public welfare, emerging technologies, and the importance of data sovereignty.

The union minister said the meeting focused on expanding India's technological capabilities and leveraging AI to improve governance and citizen services. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Vaishnaw said, "Met Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Discussed the use of AI for public good, frontier technologies, and data sovereignty. Microsoft's landmark investment reflects India's rise as a reliable global technology partner. This partnership will drive the country's leap from digital to AI public infrastructure."

Welcoming Microsoft's investment push, Vaishnaw said, "As Al reshapes the digital economy, India remains committed to innovation anchored in trust and sovereignty. Microsoft's landmark investment signals India's rise as a reliable technology partner for the world. This partnership will set new benchmarks and drive the country's leap from digital public infrastructure to AI public infrastructure."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also welcomed Microsoft's significant investment in India's artificial intelligence (AI) sector. Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella announced that the company will invest $17.5 billion in India to boost the country's AI ecosystem, making it Microsoft's largest investment in Asia.