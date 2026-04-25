ETV Bharat / bharat

Ashok Lahiri Set To Become Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman; Govardhan Das To Join as Member​

New Delhi: Renowned economist Ashok Lahiri and scientist Gobardhan Das, two illustrious personalities from West Bengal, were on Friday named as the Niti Aayog vice-chairman and member, respectively, PTI reported, quoting government sources.

Lahiri, currently a BJP MLA in West Bengal, is a former chief economic advisor to the government of India and a member of the 15th Finance Commission. He is not contesting the ongoing assembly elections in the state.

Das is the director of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Bhopal. Prior to assuming this position, he was working as a professor and chair of the Special Centre for Molecular Medicine at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. Lahiri will become the number two in the Niti Aayog after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the chairman of the government think tank.

Formal appointments of Lahiri and Das as the Niti Aayog vice chairman and member, respectively, are expected soon, the sources said. With this, West Bengal once again finds two of its prodigal sons in the top echelons of Indian policymaking circles, marking another milestone in the state's rich legacy of seminal contributions to scholarship and nation-building, they said.

The announcement of the appointment of Lahiri and Das to the key posts comes in the midst of the elections in West Bengal, where the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP are fighting a bitter battle. Lahiri is amongst India's most experienced and senior economists with a career spanning over four decades.

He has served multiple important roles across the policy spectrum, from chief economic advisor to Finance Commission member. He has also worked with the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank and the IMF.