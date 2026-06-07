ETV Bharat / bharat

I Hadn't Rebelled Against Congress High Command In Sept 2022, It Was MLAs' Rebellion Against Pilot: Ashok Gehlot

The former chief minister speaks to the media at the Constitution Club on Sunday. ( ETV Bharat Jaipur )

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that whatever happened on September 25, 2022, was not a rebellion against the party high command but against Sachin Pilot, whose name was being floated for the chief minister's post.

"Some people claim I had rebelled against the party high command that day,” said the senior Congress leader while speaking to the media at the Constitution Club here. “Had I rebelled against the high command, would I have remained chief minister? Had I rebelled against Sonia Gandhi, would she have allowed me to continue as chief minister?"

On September 25, 2022, over 90 MLAs had threatened to quit over a possible move to appoint Pilot as the next chief minister, their rebellion erupting just ahead of a Congress Legislature Party meeting.

Those legislators headed to the then Speaker C P Joshi’s house to submit their resignations while Gehlot, Pilot and MLAs loyal to him, and Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken waited at the chief minister’s residence in the state capital.

According to the former chief minister, those legislators argued that any of them could be made CM but Pilot was unacceptable.

"They maintained that Pilot had taken MLAs to Haryana’s Manesar in an attempt to topple the state Congress government, yet some people distorted the narrative to suggest that Gehlot had rebelled against the party high command," he said.

Gehlot remarked that those making allegations should understand that when the party high command decides to replace a CM, 90 per cent of the MLAs usually switch their allegiance from the incumbent to the new leader. "My name was being considered for the post of national president — the post held by the likes of Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Motilal Nehru and Sardar Patel,” he said. “How could I have refused that post? What happened then that the MLAs did not side with Pilot and instead chose to resign?"