I Hadn't Rebelled Against Congress High Command In Sept 2022, It Was MLAs' Rebellion Against Pilot: Ashok Gehlot
Former CM says those legislators argued that Pilot was unacceptable as CM since he was involved in an attempt to topple the state Congress government.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that whatever happened on September 25, 2022, was not a rebellion against the party high command but against Sachin Pilot, whose name was being floated for the chief minister's post.
"Some people claim I had rebelled against the party high command that day,” said the senior Congress leader while speaking to the media at the Constitution Club here. “Had I rebelled against the high command, would I have remained chief minister? Had I rebelled against Sonia Gandhi, would she have allowed me to continue as chief minister?"
On September 25, 2022, over 90 MLAs had threatened to quit over a possible move to appoint Pilot as the next chief minister, their rebellion erupting just ahead of a Congress Legislature Party meeting.
Those legislators headed to the then Speaker C P Joshi’s house to submit their resignations while Gehlot, Pilot and MLAs loyal to him, and Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken waited at the chief minister’s residence in the state capital.
According to the former chief minister, those legislators argued that any of them could be made CM but Pilot was unacceptable.
"They maintained that Pilot had taken MLAs to Haryana’s Manesar in an attempt to topple the state Congress government, yet some people distorted the narrative to suggest that Gehlot had rebelled against the party high command," he said.
Gehlot remarked that those making allegations should understand that when the party high command decides to replace a CM, 90 per cent of the MLAs usually switch their allegiance from the incumbent to the new leader. "My name was being considered for the post of national president — the post held by the likes of Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Motilal Nehru and Sardar Patel,” he said. “How could I have refused that post? What happened then that the MLAs did not side with Pilot and instead chose to resign?"
The former CM termed the September 25 events a conspiracy. "The sudden arrival of observers in Jaipur that day, followed by the rapid sequence of events, was indeed a conspiracy. People across the country believe I turned down the post of national president because I wanted to remain chief minister. Even those close to me think so, though many have misrepresented the situation. I have never spoken about this; this is the first time I am addressing it."
Gehlot said that as the leader of the legislature party, it was his responsibility to get the resolution proposed by the AICC observers passed. “However, I had suggested that very night that we postpone the meeting and reconvene the next day, but that situation never arose again. Consequently, the resolution could not be passed, and I went to Sonia Gandhi to apologise,” he said.
The senior Congress leader said Pilot too should admit his mistake as human beings are prone to making mistakes. "Sachin Pilot should accept the truth and acknowledge his error. As soon as I had left the Jaisalmer hotel, I said, 'Forgive and forget.' That was my sentiment. Had Pilot understood my sentiment back then, we wouldn't be facing these issues today,” Gehlot said. "We are not his enemies; I have held affection for him since childhood. I do not know who is guiding him."
The former CM remarked that sections of the media keep projecting Pilot as a candidate for the posts of Prime Minister, Congress national president, general secretary (organisation), or Pradesh Congress Committee president. "Why are they hounding Sachin Pilot? These people have actually caused him a great deal of harm," he said.
Gehlot claimed that he had facilitated Pilot's appointment as a Union minister during the UPA-2 government, but expressed regret that Pilot had never acknowledged Gehlot's role in his appointment.
Targeting the BJP, the former CM said Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and BJP leader Zafar Islam were involved in the Manesar episode. Islam was even rewarded with a Rajya Sabha membership for a year following the incident before being dropped.
Gehlot said Shekhawat had never provided a voice sample despite his voice appearing on a recording and instead filed a case against them in Delhi. “Shekhawat is anxious; even he does not know how long he will remain a minister. He needs to focus on saving his position, as he can be removed at any moment,” he said.
Also Read: